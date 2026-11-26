Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet to discuss delimitation, women's reservation bill Friday.

Parliament reconvenes next week, legislative agenda unconfirmed.

Delimitation process links to women's 33% reservation law.

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday ahead of Parliament reconvening next week, with discussions likely to focus on delimitation and women's reservation. According to news agency PTI, the Cabinet may take up a Bill linked to increasing the number of parliamentary constituencies and implementing 33 per cent reservation for women. This will be the second meeting of the Modi Cabinet this week.

Cabinet Meeting On Friday

The government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Houses on different dates.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on X that the Lok Sabha would meet from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha would reconvene from December 2.

He added that proceedings in both Houses could conclude on December 3, depending on the business to be completed.

The sittings will be a continuation of the Monsoon Session, which has remained adjourned since August.

Changing Numbers In Parliament

The political arithmetic ahead of the proposed delimitation Bill has also changed since its previous introduction in April. Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs have split to form the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and pledged support to the NDA, although the TMC has challenged the move before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have also joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while the BJP's recent alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal could further strengthen the government's position. Attention is now on the DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar), which has eight.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said it would be premature to oppose the Bill before seeing its draft, adding that her party could support it if its provisions are in the country's interest. In April, the previous Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against in the Lok Sabha, falling short of the required two-thirds majority.

What Is Delimitation?

Delimitation involves redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies and determining their number.

The government plans to increase parliamentary seats as part of the process linked to implementing the women's reservation law passed in 2023.

The law provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, but its implementation is linked to the delimitation process.

Also Read: Delimitation In Parliament: Will Sharad Pawar And MK Stalin Back BJP? Congress Drops A Hint

Opposition Raises Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking on Constitution Day on Thursday, said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained committed to providing 33 per cent reservation for women.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the opposition could not stop the government from fulfilling that commitment.

However, Congress and other opposition parties have questioned the need to wait for delimitation before implementing women's reservation.

They argue that the law should be implemented under the existing electoral arrangement.

Opposition parties have also accused the government of seeking to redraw constituencies for political advantage.

With Parliament set to reconvene, attention will now turn to Friday's Cabinet meeting and whether the government formally clears any delimitation-related proposal.

Also Read: Parliament To Reconvene From November 30, Sittings Likely To Conclude On December 3: Kiren Rijiju