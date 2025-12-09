Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma’s Fastest T20I 50s: Top 3 Explosive Knocks For India

Abhishek Sharma’s Fastest T20I 50s: Top 3 Explosive Knocks For India

As India prepares for the IND vs SA T20Is, here are Abhishek Sharma’s fastest T20I fifty milestones, three blistering innings that redefined his rise as a power-hitting opener.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma has quickly become India’s most dangerous T20 opener, all thanks to his ability to unleash at the bowlers right from the get-go.

What's great is that he not only sticks around for an over or two of power hitting, but keeps the momentum going for long on a regular basis, which has reset record books. 

The India vs South Africa T20I series is set to kick off later today, December 9, 2025, and fans expect the SRH opener to go all out once again. As we wait to see how things pan out, lets' take a look back at Abhishek Sharma's three fastest T20I 50s.

Abhishek Sharma: Top 3 Fastest 50s Ahead Of IND vs SA T20Is

3) India vs Sri Lanka (2025) - 22 Balls

Facing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s, Abhishek Sharma scored a quick-fire 22-ball half century. This inning came at a time when wickets were falling around him, and the team desperately needed an anchor. 

He was dismissed eventually on 61 off 31, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes, and greatly helped the Men in Blue post a total of 202 runs on the board.

2) India vs England (2025) - 20 Balls

Before the Asia Cup (and even the ICC Champions Trophy), India took on England in a T20I series, with the opener held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Abhishek, batting the only way he knows how, scored a fifty in just 20 balls. Overall, he scored 79 off 34, hitting 8 sixes and 5 fours, helping India win by 7 wickets.

1) India vs England (2025) - 17 Balls

The final clash of the above mentioned IND vs ENG T20I series was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Abhishek Sharma scored a 17-ball half century, his fastest yet.

He then went on to score 135 runs off 54 balls, an inning which featured a whopping 13 sixes and 7 fours. India posted 247 runs on the board, and won the match by 150 runs.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Abhishek Sharma India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA T20 Series Abhishek Sharma T20 Stats Abhishek Sharma Fastest 50s
