IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings as cold wave and dense fog conditions are set to impact large parts of India starting December 9. The chill will persist over central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India from the December 9 to 12, gradually extending to northwest and western regions from December 10 through the 12th.

Dense fog is expected during early mornings in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur between December 9 and 13. Additionally, East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are likely to experience foggy conditions on December 9 and 10, reducing visibility and affecting daily routines.

According to IMD's press release, the weather patterns driving these changes include an upper air cyclonic circulation centered over east Bangladesh and adjacent areas, alongside a Western Disturbance lingering over north Pakistan.

A trough in the easterly winds stretches along the southeast Bay of Bengal, while the Subtropical Westerly Jet Stream blows over Northeast India with strong core winds reaching up to 115 knots. The IMD also forecasts a fresh Western Disturbance to arrive in the western Himalayan region around December 13.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 8 to 10, raising the alert level for residents and visitors.

Temperature Conditions And Cold Wave Warning

Across India, minimum temperatures have plunged well below normal in parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, producing notably colder nights.

The IMD expects a slight rise in minimum temperatures, by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, in northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal. Conversely, temperatures could dip by a similar margin in Gujarat and certain northern and northeastern parts of Peninsular India.

The cold wave warning covers several states on specific dates: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 9 to 12; Punjab from the 10th to 12th; Vidarbha and Telangana on the 9th and 10th; and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on the 11th and 12th.

Dense fog advisories highlight Assam and Manipur for December 9-13, with East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha vulnerable on December 9 and 10.

Minimum Temperature In Delhi To Drop Soon

There has been no large change in maximum temperatures and a slight rise of 1°C in minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours over Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi were around 22 to 25°C and 08 to 11°C, respectively.

On December 9, the minimum temperatures and the maximum temperatures will be near normal over Delhi with partly cloudy sky and haze during morning hours.

IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog during morning hours on December 10. "The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 23 to 25°C and 07 to 09°C respectively. The minimum temperatures and the maximum temperatures will be near normal over Delhi," IMD said.

However, on December 11, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 23 °C to 25 °C and 08 °C to 10 °C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be below normal ( -1.6°C to -3.6°C) and the maximum temperatures will be near normal over Delhi.

Residents and travellers have been advised to stay updated as the IMD continues monitoring these weather systems that could affect daily life and transportation.