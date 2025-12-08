Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police on Tuesday said Birch nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand just hours after the massive blaze that killed 25 people. The revelation comes a day after Saurabh Luthra issued a public statement expressing deep grief over the tragedy and assuring full cooperation with the investigation.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Saurabh said the management was “profoundly shaken” by the loss of lives and promised “every possible assistance and support” to families of the victims and the injured. He added that the club stood in “unwavering solidarity” with those affected.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
