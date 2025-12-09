'Rules To Improve System, Not Right To Harass People': PM Modi Tells NDA MPs On IndiGo Crisis

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern over the recent turmoil caused by widespread cancellations of IndiGo Airlines flights. He said that PM Modi stressed that passengers must not face unnecessary inconvenience during such disruptions and that though rules are good to improve system, they must not harass the people.

"During the NDA parliamentary meeting the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," said Rijiju after the NDA parliamentary meeting today.

As the Lok Sabha prepares to debate election reforms today, Rijiju pointed out that the government is ready to address and dismantle the misleading narrative pushed by the opposition. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes," he said.

Providing insight into the NDA Parliamentary Party discussions, Rijiju noted that PM Modi congratulated the coalition for their recent victory in Bihar and urged MPs to focus relentlessly on reform initiatives that improve citizens’ lives. "PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies," the Minister said, adding that the Prime Minister emphasised reforms aimed at simplifying governance and ensuring laws serve the people’s best interests.

Rijiju also addressed allegations from opposition parties suggesting that the parliamentary debate on 'Vande Mataram' was timed politically around the West Bengal elections. He firmly dismissed the claim.

"Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them," Rijiju told reporters.

#WATCH | On NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says," Today, discussion on election reforms will begin in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the 2-day discussion on Vande Mataram today. Some Opposition members have said… https://t.co/CNrQeh7bi3 pic.twitter.com/FlrmNkMct4 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said his ministry would make an "example of" IndiGo, which has refunded over Rs 830 crore so far following the meltdown. The budget airline has waived cancellation or rescheduling charges, offerng a full refund to the customers affected by flight disruptions.