Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Rules To Improve System, Not Right To Harass People': PM Modi Tells NDA MPs On IndiGo Crisis

'Rules To Improve System, Not Right To Harass People': PM Modi Tells NDA MPs On IndiGo Crisis

PM Modi has asked NDA MPs to ensure rules and regulations framed by the government do not harass Indian citizens.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern over the recent turmoil caused by widespread cancellations of IndiGo Airlines flights. He said that PM Modi stressed that passengers must not face unnecessary inconvenience during such disruptions and that though rules are good to improve system, they must not harass the people.

"During the NDA parliamentary meeting the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," said Rijiju after the NDA parliamentary meeting today.

As the Lok Sabha prepares to debate election reforms today, Rijiju pointed out that the government is ready to address and dismantle the misleading narrative pushed by the opposition. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes," he said.

Providing insight into the NDA Parliamentary Party discussions, Rijiju noted that PM Modi congratulated the coalition for their recent victory in Bihar and urged MPs to focus relentlessly on reform initiatives that improve citizens’ lives. "PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies," the Minister said, adding that the Prime Minister emphasised reforms aimed at simplifying governance and ensuring laws serve the people’s best interests.

Rijiju also addressed allegations from opposition parties suggesting that the parliamentary debate on 'Vande Mataram' was timed politically around the West Bengal elections. He firmly dismissed the claim.

"Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them," Rijiju told reporters.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said his ministry would make an "example of" IndiGo, which has refunded over Rs 830 crore so far following the meltdown. The budget airline has waived cancellation or rescheduling charges, offerng a full refund to the customers affected by flight disruptions.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NDA IndiGo Kiren RIjiju IndiGo Crisis
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget