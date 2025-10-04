Brutal Loss For Pakistan In Asia Cup, Yet One Player Gets Hero's Welcome - See Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In Asia Cup 2025, Team India faced Pakistan on three occasions, emerging victorious in all three matches. Each defeat was a heavy blow to Pakistan, culminating in boos from fans following their loss in the final.

Despite these setbacks, Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan was given a warm and celebratory welcome upon returning home, highlighting his personal achievements during the tournament even as the team struggled.

Farhan’s Grand Homecoming

After Asia Cup 2025 tournament concluded, Sahibzada Farhan returned to Charsadda, where he was greeted with a ceremonial garland and festive drumming.

Sahibzada Farhan Welcomed as a Hero in Charsadda Upon Completing the Asia Cup 2025 as the 3rd Highest Run Scorer.



Farhan had a notable tournament performance, accumulating 217 runs across seven matches and scoring consistently against India. Although Pakistan could not convert his contributions into wins, Farhan’s efforts earned him recognition from fans and cricketing circles alike.

India’s Clean Sweep Over Pakistan

India’s dominance was evident throughout the tournament. In the first encounter on September 14, 2025, India bowled Pakistan out for just 127 runs and comfortably chased the total in 15.5 overs, winning by 7 wickets.

The second meeting in the Super 4 stage saw Pakistan set a target of 172 runs, but India again emerged triumphant, winning by 6 wickets.

The final clash continued the trend, with Pakistan posting 147 runs, which India chased successfully by 5 wickets, securing Asia Cup title for the team.

Despite Pakistan’s series of defeats, Farhan’s individual performance and consistency stood out, earning him accolades and a heartfelt reception at home. This recognition underscores that even in team setbacks, personal excellence and dedication do not go unnoticed.

