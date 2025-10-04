India's Probable ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Virat And Rohit Back, Pant And Pandya Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricket fans are in for a treat as BCCI is set to announce the squads for the upcoming Australia tour, covering both ODIs and T20Is.

The series, running from October 19 to November 8, will feature three ODIs and five T20 matches across multiple cities in Australia. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return for the ODIs after being away from international cricket since the Champions Trophy, while Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the T20 side.

Captaincy Considerations

The selection committee’s meeting will address squad selections and captaincy plans, particularly with an eye on 2027 World Cup. At 38, Rohit Sharma’s future as ODI captain is under discussion, and Shubman Gill could be considered as a future leader.

Key Player Returns, Fitness Updates

Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were omitted from Asia Cup, may make a comeback in the T20 squad. Hardik Pandya’s fitness will also be closely monitored, given his injury before the Asia Cup final, as he plays a crucial role ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup.

Wicketkeeping and Replacement Decisions

With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, selectors will decide on his replacements. KL Rahul is expected to take the gloves in the ODI squad, while Sanju Samson may fulfill the role in T20 side.

Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs?

While Yadav will captain the T20 team, there is a possibility he could be included in the ODI squad. Surya last played an ODI during the 2023 World Cup and will aim to make a mark if given the chance.

India's Probable Squads (ODI and T20) for Australia tour

ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna.

T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Tour Schedule

ODIs: Oct 19 – Perth, Oct 23 – Adelaide, Oct 25 – Sydney

T20Is: Oct 29 – Canberra, Oct 31 – Melbourne, Nov 2 – Hobart, Nov 6 – Gold Coast, Nov 8 – Brisbane