India Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

India women vs Pakistan women head to head record ODIs: The rivalry between India and Pakistan in women’s cricket has grown into one of the most captivating contests in the sport.

While the men’s teams have historically drawn immense attention, the clash between the women’s sides in the ODI format has increasingly caught the imagination of fans across the subcontinent.

Over the years, India Women have established clear dominance over their neighbors in One Day Internationals.

India women vs Pakistan women head-to-head record

Since their first encounter, the Indian women’s team has consistently maintained a winning record against Pakistan.

The two sides have met in a total of 11 ODI matches, and India has won all 11, maintaining a perfect record. This includes four World Cup encounters, where Pakistan has yet to register a victory. The results reflect India’s superiority in both batting and bowling, as the team has managed to restrict Pakistan to modest totals while posting competitive scores themselves.

India’s women have often relied on their experienced leaders and top-order batters to set strong foundations.

Players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues have frequently starred with the bat, while bowlers such as Renuka Thakur, Deepti Sharma, and Poonam Yadav have played crucial roles in containing Pakistan’s batting lineup.

In contrast, Pakistan has often struggled to capitalize on early wickets, with their middle and lower order failing to provide significant resistance in key matches.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head in World Cup ODIs

In World Cup history, the dominance has been even more pronounced.

All four World Cup meetings between India and Pakistan ended in India’s favor, with the matches highlighting the skill gap and consistency of the Indian women’s team on the global stage. This unbeaten record not only underscores India’s cricketing depth but also adds significant pressure on Pakistan whenever the two teams meet in high-stakes tournaments.

As the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 approaches, India and Pakistan are set to meet once again, this time at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on October 5.

With India seeking to continue its perfect record and Pakistan aiming to break the losing streak, the stage is set for another intense, high-voltage encounter. Historically, however, the odds remain firmly in favor of the Indian women, making them overwhelming favorites in this long-standing rivalry.