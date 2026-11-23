Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India drew first Test despite large first-innings lead.

Sourav Ganguly questioned lack of specialist spinner overseas.

He cited Sundar's role, asking about Kuldeep and Suthar.

India faces crucial selection decisions for upcoming second Test.

India's inability to secure a victory in the first Test against New Zealand has prompted questions about the team's bowling combination, with former captain Sourav Ganguly pointing towards the absence of a specialist spinner. He believes India need a frontline spin option when playing overseas, particularly as pitches become flatter and batting conditions improve.

Ganguly also questioned the decision to rely on Washington Sundar as part of the spin attack, suggesting that the all-rounder should be viewed primarily as a batting option. In a pointed message on X, he asked the BCCI about the absence of Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar from the set-up.

Sourav Ganguly Questions India's Spin Combination

India had a significant opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the series after securing a 352-run advantage in the first innings. The visitors declared at 720/9, putting New Zealand under pressure after the hosts had been dismissed for 368.

WATCH POST

India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ? — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2026

However, India could not complete the job on the final day. New Zealand's batters managed to hold on, leaving the contest drawn despite India needing eight more wickets when the final day's play began.

Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Tom Latham in the opening over of New Zealand's second innings. But India struggled to make further inroads consistently, with the bowling attack unable to finish the match.

Washington Sundar managed just one wicket in the second innings, while the conditions became increasingly favourable for batting. The difficulty of taking wickets on a flattening surface was central to Ganguly's criticism of India's selection.

Sharing his assessment on X, the former India captain acknowledged the team's batting performances but argued that a specialist spinner remains essential in overseas Test conditions.

"India's performance in this series was excellent. First in white ball cricket and now in red ball cricket, the batting looked excellent. But they have to understand that on away grounds, where the pitch becomes flatter with time, it is important to play a proper spinner. In Test cricket, one has to be played. Washington Sundar can play as an all-rounder. BCCI, where are Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar?"

India Face Selection Questions Ahead Of Second Test

Ganguly's remarks bring the focus back to India's spin options ahead of the second Test. His argument is that a specialist spinner can offer a different threat as a match progresses and the surface loses its assistance for fast bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav is an established option in India's spin attack, while Manav Suthar has also been named by Ganguly as a player whose absence deserves attention. His comments specifically question whether India need to prioritise a specialist spinner instead of relying on Sundar to fulfil that role.

India will now look to regroup before the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Christchurch on November 27. The drawn opener has also complicated their route to the 2027 World Test Championship final.

With their remaining fixtures carrying greater importance, India will be under pressure to find the right combination and convert strong positions into victories. Ganguly's intervention has added another talking point to the team's selection debate ahead of the next match.