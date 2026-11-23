Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC to implement surprise bat inspections in international cricket.

Sourav Ganguly-led committee recommended stricter bat dimension checks.

IPL's rigorous bat inspection system serves as a model.

ICC plans new ball trials for U19 World Cups.

ICC New Rule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing to tighten equipment inspections in international cricket, with players potentially facing surprise checks to ensure their bats comply with the permitted dimensions. The proposed system will bring international matches closer to the stricter inspection process already introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under the new arrangement, match officials will be able to check bats using a measuring gauge, ensuring that players do not use equipment exceeding the limits prescribed by cricket's laws. The move comes amid growing attention on the increasing number of sixes in the modern game, particularly in T20 cricket.

Sourav Ganguly-led Committee Recommends New Bat Inspection System

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recommendation came from the ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The proposal has reportedly received approval from the ICC's Chief Executives Committee during meetings in Bali.

The new checks are expected to begin once match officials receive the necessary instructions. The intention is to ensure that every bat used in international cricket meets the prescribed specifications, rather than relying on limited inspections before a match.

The existing regulations are outlined under Law 5 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). A cricket bat's maximum width is 4.25 inches, its depth cannot exceed 2.64 inches, and its edges must not be thicker than 1.56 inches.

The ICC's proposed system is aimed at enforcing these restrictions more consistently. Even a bat that exceeds the permitted dimensions because of a manufacturing defect would not be exempt from the rules.

IPL's Bat Checks Offer A Model For International Cricket

The IPL has already moved towards more rigorous bat inspections. Previously, checks were sometimes conducted before matches, but the process did not necessarily cover every bat a player might use during a game.

The league introduced a stricter system in 2026, under which umpires use a measuring gauge to examine bats. Several prominent players, including Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag, reportedly had to replace bats that failed the inspection.

The rise in six-hitting has added to the debate around bat dimensions and equipment standards. The IPL recorded an average of 19.27 sixes per match in 2026, compared with 8.88 in its inaugural season in 2008.

While improvements in players' strength and batting technique have contributed to the increase, the ICC also wants to ensure that equipment does not provide an unfair advantage.

ICC Considers New Ball Trials At 2029 And 2030 U19 World Cups

The proposed changes are not limited to bats. The ICC Cricket Committee has also recommended trials involving a different type of cricket ball in age-group competitions.

These trials are expected to begin at the Under-19 World Cups scheduled for 2029 and 2030. The governing body is also looking to introduce a competitive procurement process for purchasing cricket balls and strengthen its approval procedures.

Kookaburra white balls are currently used in major ICC limited-overs tournaments, while several national boards also use them in bilateral international cricket.

However, the ICC is not looking to discontinue the use of Kookaburra balls. Instead, the proposed approach is intended to encourage research and development, assess possible improvements in ball quality and explore alternatives through trials.

The bat inspection proposal and ball-related measures form part of the ICC's broader effort to review equipment standards across the game.