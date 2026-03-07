IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma In T20 WC Final? India’s Predicted Playing XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The T20 World Cup 2026 Final is just around the corner, but one question looms larger than any other for the Indian team management: what will the opening combination look like? While India has marched into the title clash, the lean patch of Abhishek Sharma, along with concerns over Varun Chakravarthy’s consistency, has become a major talking point. With just 89 runs across seven innings, Abhishek’s drought has sparked intense speculation that he might be benched for the final. However, the latest indications from the camp suggest a different story.

Will Abhishek Sharma Play In IND vs NZ T20 WC Final?

Following India’s gritty 7-run victory over England in the semi-final, Sanju Samson offered a significant hint regarding the team’s internal stance.

"We are taking care of all the players. Gautam Gambhir and Surya [Suryakumar Yadav] have a lot of confidence in Abhishek Sharma." — Sanju Samson

This public show of support suggests that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Suryakumar Yadav are prepared to keep faith in Abhishek’s explosive potential, despite his recent struggles.

The Hidden Struggle: Health over Form

It has emerged that Abhishek’s dip in performance may be tied to more than just a lack of rhythm. The young opener suffered a severe stomach infection at the start of the tournament, which led to significant weight loss. This physical setback is being cited as a primary reason for his dip in energy and timing, factors that are crucial for his high-risk, high-reward style of batting.

The Technical Hurdle: How Opponents Have Adapted

Beyond his health, tactical analysis reveals that opposition teams have successfully mapped out a blueprint to stop Abhishek. In matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands, Abhishek fell to identical deliveries from off-spinners, failing to negotiate the turning ball early on.

He has looked visibly uncomfortable against deliveries aimed directly at his body, struggling to clear his arms for the big hits he is known for.

Additionally, In the semi-final against England, he was completely undone by a change of pace. Fast bowlers using slower variations have consistently found the Indian opener in trouble, often leading to mistimed shots and soft dismissals.

Despite these vulnerabilities, the Indian management seems determined to back their "X-factor" player for one final roll of the dice in Ahmedabad.

India Probable XI in IND vs NZ T20 WC Final

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.