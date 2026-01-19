Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Scripts Major Milestones Despite Failed IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Chase

Virat Kohli Scripts Major Milestones Despite Failed IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Chase

Virat Kohli rolled back the years with a record-breaking 54th ODI century in Indore, reaching new milestones despite India’s series defeat to New Zealand.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ever since recorded consecutive ducks against Australia in Perth and Adelaide, Virat Kohli has turned back the clock in the One Day International (ODI) format.

The veteran Indian batsman has continued to demonstrate his class against top-quality opposition, producing innings that consistently rewrite the record books.

His latest statement came at Holkar Stadium in Indore, where, despite India’s defeat to New Zealand, Kohli delivered a defiant knock that shattered key records and added major milestones to his illustrious career.

For those interested, here's how Virat Kohli stole the show with his ton despite in a losing effort for the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli Rewrites Record Books With 54th ODI Century

For many years, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who held the record for smashing the most centuries in ODIs. Virat Kohli then equalled him, surpassed the record, and has now gone well ahead. 

He has now scored 54 tons in the format, becoming the first player ever to reach the mark.

Additionally, Kohli has the most 100s against New Zealand (7), not just in the 50-over format, but across international cricket. This inning also made him the player with most ODI centuries at different venues, which is 35.

Interestingly, he has joined West Indies' Shai Hope in having struck the most 100s in ODIs in the 2020 decade (11), and by the looks of it, could easily surpass him. Kohli has also reached the mark in 66 innings, 10 faster than Hope.

Keeping his century aside and taking a look at pure run-scoring, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs (12,676 at this moment) batting at the No. 3 position in the format.

And if all of that wasn't already impressive enought, a 37-year old Virat Kohli has struck 616 runs with an average of 123.2 in his last 7 One Day International outings. This features 3 fifties and 3 centuries.

Also Check: 5 Key Reasons Team India Lost The IND vs NZ ODI Series At Home

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Virat Kohli broken any ODI records recently?

Yes, Virat Kohli recently scored his 54th ODI century, becoming the first player to reach this milestone. He also holds the record for most ODI centuries against New Zealand.

What other ODI batting records does Virat Kohli hold?

Kohli has the most ODI centuries at different venues (35). He has also scored the most runs batting at the No. 3 position in ODIs.

How has Virat Kohli performed in his last few ODI matches?

In his last 7 ODI outings, Virat Kohli has scored 616 runs with an average of 123.2, including 3 fifties and 3 centuries.

Has Virat Kohli equaled or surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record?

Yes, Virat Kohli has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for ODI centuries and now holds the record with 54 tons.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand Virat Kohli Records IND Vs NZ ODIs
