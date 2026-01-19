Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership

Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership

India was invited to the "Gaza Peace Board" to oversee Gaza's post-conflict administration and reconstruction, with a Palestinian committee handling daily governance.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
The Trump administration is facing fresh scrutiny after a report claimed that countries would need to pay $1 billion to secure a seat on a proposed US-led “peace board,” with President Donald Trump positioned as its inaugural chairman.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a draft charter, that nations would be required to pay the hefty sum to remain members of the board. According to the report, Trump would serve as chairman, while each member state would hold office for no more than three years from the charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal at the chairman’s discretion.

White House Disputes $1 Billion Claim

The White House swiftly rejected the report, calling it “misleading” and insisting there is no minimum membership fee to join what it described as the “Board of Peace.”

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said in a post on X.

When asked by Reuters, the US State Department declined to confirm any financial requirements, instead referring to earlier social media posts by Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Those posts outlined the idea of the board but did not mention any monetary figure.

India Invited Amid Gaza Strategy Push

Amid the controversy, the United States has formally invited India to join a proposed “Gaza Peace Board,” even as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations over a tariff deal. Trump has extended the invitation directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting the initiative as a cornerstone of his vision for post-war governance and redevelopment in Gaza.

The proposal is designed to oversee how Gaza would be administered after the conflict and how reconstruction efforts would be managed and monitored. The move signals Washington’s intention to involve key international partners in a structured framework aimed at shaping Gaza’s future.

According to earlier White House statements, Trump would chair the board. Reports suggest the plan includes a technocratic Palestinian committee responsible for day-to-day governance in Gaza, alongside a second executive board with a broader advisory role.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Gaza Peace Board
