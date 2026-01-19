Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Republic Day sales always turn phone shopping into a battlefield. This year, three big names are stealing attention: iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Vivo X300. Each one targets a different kind of buyer: Apple lovers, power users, and camera-focused fans. But beyond features, the real question is simple: where is it cheaper, and which deal makes sense? Amazon and Flipkart are offering different discounts, and the gap is wider than it looks.

If you are planning an upgrade, this quick comparison will help you spot the smartest deal without getting lost in tech jargon.

iPhone Air

Flipkart Price: Rs 99,900 ~16% Off

Amazon Price: Rs 92,499 ~23% Off

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest phone ever, measuring just around 5.5mm. It may come with a single main camera, but Apple’s image processing could still deliver sharp photos with 2x lossless zoom.

It is likely to run on the A19 chip with up to 12GB RAM, making it fast and future-ready for Apple Intelligence features.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with Dynamic Island and an aluminium-glass build. It is made for users who love sleek design, lightweight, and smooth everyday performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Flipkart Price: Rs 1,22,999 ~5% Off

Amazon Price: Rs 1,22,999 ~5% Off

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, glare-free glass, and IP68 water resistance. It has a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling.

Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, making it a powerhouse for gaming and heavy tasks. The built-in S Pen adds productivity value. It keeps the same battery size as last year, with 45W fast charging. This phone is for users who want top-tier performance and a premium feel.

Vivo X300

Flipkart Price: Rs 75,999 ~9% Off

Amazon Price: Rs 75,998 ~10% Off

The Vivo X300 focuses on camera and battery strength. It features a 200MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP front camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, it offers smooth performance for daily use and gaming.

The phone has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a big 6,040mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it is tough, stylish, and made for photography lovers.

In short, iPhone Air is best on Amazon, Galaxy S25 Ultra is equal everywhere, and Vivo X300 is marginally cheaper on Amazon.