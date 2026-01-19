Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amazon Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Who's Offering Lowest Price For iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Ultra & Vivo X300?

Amazon Vs Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Who's Offering Lowest Price For iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Ultra & Vivo X300?

Amazon and Flipkart are offering different discounts on iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Vivo X300 this Republic Day. Here’s where each phone is cheapest, helping you choose the best deal fast.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Republic Day sales always turn phone shopping into a battlefield. This year, three big names are stealing attention: iPhone 17 Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Vivo X300. Each one targets a different kind of buyer: Apple lovers, power users, and camera-focused fans. But beyond features, the real question is simple: where is it cheaper, and which deal makes sense? Amazon and Flipkart are offering different discounts, and the gap is wider than it looks.

If you are planning an upgrade, this quick comparison will help you spot the smartest deal without getting lost in tech jargon.

iPhone Air

Flipkart Price: Rs 99,900 ~16% Off
Amazon Price: Rs 92,499 ~23% Off

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s thinnest phone ever, measuring just around 5.5mm. It may come with a single main camera, but Apple’s image processing could still deliver sharp photos with 2x lossless zoom. 

It is likely to run on the A19 chip with up to 12GB RAM, making it fast and future-ready for Apple Intelligence features. 

The phone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with Dynamic Island and an aluminium-glass build. It is made for users who love sleek design, lightweight, and smooth everyday performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Flipkart Price: Rs 1,22,999 ~5% Off
Amazon Price: Rs 1,22,999 ~5% Off

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, glare-free glass, and IP68 water resistance. It has a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling. 

Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, making it a powerhouse for gaming and heavy tasks. The built-in S Pen adds productivity value. It keeps the same battery size as last year, with 45W fast charging. This phone is for users who want top-tier performance and a premium feel.

Vivo X300

Flipkart Price: Rs 75,999 ~9% Off
Amazon Price: Rs 75,998 ~10% Off

The Vivo X300 focuses on camera and battery strength. It features a 200MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP front camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, it offers smooth performance for daily use and gaming. 

The phone has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a big 6,040mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, it is tough, stylish, and made for photography lovers.

In short, iPhone Air is best on Amazon, Galaxy S25 Ultra is equal everywhere, and Vivo X300 is marginally cheaper on Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which phone is the cheapest on Amazon during the Republic Day sale?

The Vivo X300 is marginally cheaper on Amazon compared to Flipkart, with a price of Rs 75,998.

Where can I get the best deal on the iPhone 17 Air?

The iPhone 17 Air is best purchased on Amazon, where it is available for Rs 92,499 with a larger discount.

Is there a price difference for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra between Amazon and Flipkart?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced the same on both Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 1,22,999.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
