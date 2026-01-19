21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least 21 people were killed when two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain on Sunday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

Authorities warned the death toll could rise as rescue teams continued working through the night amid twisted wreckage.

The crash occurred near the town of Adamuz, close to the city of Cordoba, after a high-speed service travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and veered onto a neighbouring track, according to rail network operator Adif. A second train, heading in the opposite direction from Madrid to Huelva, also left the tracks.

Night Of Mourning Across Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain was facing a “night of deep pain” as news of the tragedy spread, with messages of condolence pouring in from across the country.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said more than 30 people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries. In total, Andalusian emergency services reported at least 73 people were hurt in the collision.

Investigation Underway, Cause Unknown

Puente described the incident as “extremely strange,” stressing that the official cause remains unclear. He said a full investigation is unlikely to establish what happened for at least a month.

Adamuz Mayor Rafael Moreno, among the first officials to arrive at the scene, said the scale of destruction was overwhelming, calling it “like a nightmare.” Rescue crews faced major challenges as mangled carriages complicated efforts to reach survivors and recover the dead.

Cordoba fire chief Francisco Carmona told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE that the work was emotionally and physically gruelling. “We have even had to remove a dead person to be able to reach someone alive,” he said. “It is hard, tricky work.”

Adif said the crash took place around 10 minutes after the Malaga-to-Madrid train departed at 6:40 p.m. local time (5:40 p.m. GMT). The operator said it was setting up dedicated spaces for relatives of victims at major stations, including Atocha in Madrid, as well as Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Huelva.

Rail Services Suspended

All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended following the accident and will remain closed on Monday. Terminals will stay open overnight to assist stranded passengers, the company said.

Private rail operator Iryo, which ran the Malaga service, confirmed the derailment and said about 300 passengers were on board at the time.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia said they were following developments “with great concern.” In a message posted on X, the royal palace expressed its “most heartfelt condolences” to the families of those who died and wished the injured a swift recovery.