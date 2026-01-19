Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The death of a 27-year-old software engineer after his car plunged into a water-filled ditch in Greater Noida has triggered a wave of official action, even as troubling questions emerge about the rescue response during the crucial hours when he was still alive. Police have booked property dealers, while the Noida Authority has terminated a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to officials responsible for traffic-related work in the area.

Yet, despite these measures taken after the tragedy, eyewitnesses and family members say the young man survived for nearly an hour following the crash on a foggy Friday night, desperately calling for help as his vehicle slowly submerged. They argue that faster and more decisive action on the ground could have changed the outcome.

#WATCH | Noida techie death case | Greater Noida | Moninder, a Flipkart agent, who rescued Yuvraj's body from the drain, says, "The incident happened at 12 o'clock that night. I went there at 1.40 AM. I was enroute delivering an order. There was a crowd, and seeing it, I… pic.twitter.com/LQ8kVbgUVz — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2026

Eyewitness Says Rescue Window Was Missed

A delivery agent, identified as Moninder, who reached the site around 1.45 am, said the victim was still alive when help could have made a difference. According to him, the software engineer was initially standing on the roof of his car, trying to signal for assistance.

Moninder told reporters that he was later informed the victim could have been saved if rescue efforts had begun just 10 minutes earlier. “If help had reached a little sooner, the techie could have survived,” he said, describing what he witnessed at the scene.

Delivery Agent Enters Pit As Responders Hesitate

Frustrated by what he described as hesitation among emergency responders, Moninder said he decided to enter the pit himself. “I tied a rope around my waist and went into the water myself. I searched for the youth and his car for around 30 minutes,” he said.

He alleged that personnel from the police, the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade were present but refused to enter the water, citing harsh conditions. “They kept saying the water was too cold and that there were iron rods inside. No one helped him,” Moninder claimed.

According to the delivery agent, the victim had drowned about 10 minutes before he reached the spot. “I asked them to come out and said I would go inside. I took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went at least 50 metres into the water,” he recalled.

Despite searching the flooded pit for nearly half an hour, Moninder said he could not locate either the car or the victim. “Even by 5.30 in the morning, neither the boy had been recovered nor the vehicle brought out. After that, I went back home,” he said.

Moninder also pointed out that the same ditch had witnessed an earlier accident, when locals managed to rescue a truck driver using ropes and a ladder, a detail that has further fuelled criticism over why a similar effort was not mounted in time on Friday night.