Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOperation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

A solider died after getting injured in the ongoing Operation Trashi-I died on the night of January 19. The gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar.

By : Ajay Bachloo | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

An Army soldier died after getting injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. The soldier has been identified as Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces. He was injured on the night of January 19 during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I in the Singpura area.

The operation was initiated on Sunday in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt, triggering an encounter in which eight soldiers were wounded, most of them suffering splinter injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade from concealment, officials said.

"The operation was suspended late Sunday night and was resumed early this morning in the challenging terrain marked by thick vegetation and steep slopes, limiting visibility and movement," officials told PTI. 

In a post on X, the Army's White Knight Corps paid tribute to the martyred soldier. "The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026," the post read.

"We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," it added.

Officials said joint teams of the Army, police and paramilitary forces are conducting an intensive search operation in the area, aided by drones and sniffer dogs, while a strict security cordon has been put in place to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

They added that two to three terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are suspected to be trapped in the area. The operation resumed at first light on Monday and was continuing at the time of the last reports.

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Kishtwar Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget