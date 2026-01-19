Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket5 Key Reasons Team India Lost The IND vs NZ ODI Series At Home

5 Key Reasons Team India Lost The IND vs NZ ODI Series At Home

India’s ODI series loss to New Zealand exposed key flaws, from top-order failures and overreliance on Kolhi, to fielding lapses and ineffective middle overs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India suffered an unprecedented One Day International (ODI) series defeat on home soil against New Zealand, failing to score 338 in Indore.

Virat Kohli, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana tried their best with the bat, but without the other established batsmen failing to fire deemed the target too big to be chased.

However, it is not just about mistakes in this one match, but certain issues across the three-match series that resulted in Shubman Gill's team losing 2-1 to New Zealand.

With that said, let's take a look at 5 key reasons team India lost the IND vs NZ ODI series at home.

Factors Behind India's ODI Series Defeat

1) Top Order Falters

The top order is a key asset for any team, especially when it comes to chasing big targets. India found themselves chasing 301 and 338 in this series, and Rohit Sharma, their opening batsman, recorded just 26 and 11 runs in these matches.

During the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, when the Men in Blue were batting first, he scored just 24, which once again, held the team back from getting off to a solid start.

While Shubman Gill wasn't at his best either, he did manage two fifties. Shreyas Iyer though, recorded 49, 8, and 3 runs in the series, which further added to the top order issues.

2) Overdependence on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been India's best batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, and he continues to anchor innings to this date. 

The final fixture of the series is a prime example of how overdependence on Kohli cost the team the series. He struck a wonderful 124, but failed get any support from the other end. Only Nitish Reddy who scored 51, and Harshit Rana with his blazing 53 brewed hope, but without them, it was all Kohli with the bat.

Even in the first ODI, Virat Kohli's 93 guided the team to a solid position, from where Harshit Rana and KL Rahul finished off the chase.

3) Benching Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was benched for the first two of the three matches in the IND vs NZ ODI series. He came in replacing Prasidh Krishna and delivered instantly.

His omission from the playing XI may have to do with workload management and injury prevention with the T20 World Cup looming, but having him in there instead of a completely out-of-form Jadeja might have done the trick.

4) Fielding Errors

Holding onto catches are surprisingly emerged as one of the biggest problems with the Indian team on the field of late.

They have been dropping an unacceptable amount of catches, something which was extremely year some years ago. The second ODI was a good example of how dropped catches can cost matches.

5) Unproductive Middle Overs

Bowling with the new ball, Harshit Rana proved to be a big threat for New Zealand's opening batsmen. He dismissed Devon Conway in all three matches, but when the ball got older, he, and even other bowlers looked toothless.

New Zealand enjoyed big partnerships in the middle overs, the most notable of which was Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips' 218-run stand on Sunday, which derailed India's momentum after solid starts. 

Spin bowling was particularly unfruitful, which is why, again, having Arshdeep in place of Jadeja might have helped the side.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India lose the ODI series against New Zealand?

India lost the series due to issues like the top order faltering, overdependence on Virat Kohli, fielding errors, and unproductive middle overs in their bowling.

What were the main batting problems for India in the series?

The top-order batsmen, including Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, failed to score consistently. India also heavily relied on Virat Kohli's individual brilliance.

Were there any controversial decisions regarding player selection?

Arshdeep Singh was benched for the first two matches, and his inclusion might have made a difference, especially considering Jadeja's form.

What contributed to New Zealand building large scores against India?

New Zealand formed significant partnerships in the middle overs, notably a 218-run stand, which disrupted India's momentum.

Did India's fielding also play a role in their defeat?

Yes, dropped catches became a significant problem for the Indian team during the series, costing them crucial moments in matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA Arshdeep Singh IND Vs NZ ODIs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget