HomeCities'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav

He accused her of selfishness, prioritising fame, and disrupting his family life, claiming she disregarded his poor mental health. The announcement sparked widespread discussion due to their political affiliations.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 12:49 PM (IST)

Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced that he will divorce his wife, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav. The declaration was made through a post on his official Instagram account and quickly sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

In the post, Prateek Yadav issued a strongly worded statement accusing Aparna Yadav of being selfish and blaming her for disrupting his family life. His remarks drew immediate attention due to the couple’s high political profile and their links to rival parties.

Instagram Post Triggers Sharp Reactions

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties,” Prateek Yadav wrote, alleging that Aparna Yadav was focused solely on gaining fame and influence. He claimed she showed no concern for his mental well-being.

Prateek Yadav said he was in a “very bad mental health condition” and accused his wife of indifference. “All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, I am in very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother,” the post said.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav Prateek Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav UP NEWS UP News Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav
