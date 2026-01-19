Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced that he will divorce his wife, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav. The declaration was made through a post on his official Instagram account and quickly sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

In the post, Prateek Yadav issued a strongly worded statement accusing Aparna Yadav of being selfish and blaming her for disrupting his family life. His remarks drew immediate attention due to the couple’s high political profile and their links to rival parties.

Instagram Post Triggers Sharp Reactions

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties,” Prateek Yadav wrote, alleging that Aparna Yadav was focused solely on gaining fame and influence. He claimed she showed no concern for his mental well-being.

Prateek Yadav said he was in a “very bad mental health condition” and accused his wife of indifference. “All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, I am in very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother,” the post said.