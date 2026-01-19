Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Jolts Leh-Ladakh Region; No Immediate Damage Reported

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEarthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Jolts Leh-Ladakh Region; No Immediate Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Leh, Ladakh, at 11:51 am today. No immediate casualties or damage were reported.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck the Leh-Ladakh region on Monday morning. There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The earthquake occurred ar 11:51 am IST, with its epicentre located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 km, according to National Center for Seismology.

 

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
