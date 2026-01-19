Explorer
Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Jolts Leh-Ladakh Region; No Immediate Damage Reported
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Leh, Ladakh, at 11:51 am today. No immediate casualties or damage were reported.
An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck the Leh-Ladakh region on Monday morning. There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
The earthquake occurred ar 11:51 am IST, with its epicentre located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 km, according to National Center for Seismology.
EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 19, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/aM3LeQCF8Y
