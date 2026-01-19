'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has once again forcefully reiterated his desire to bring Greenland under American control, accusing Denmark of failing to counter what he described as a growing Russian threat to the strategically located Arctic island. In a late-night post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump declared that the moment had arrived to act, insisting the issue would now be resolved.

“Nato has been telling Denmark for 20 years that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,’” Trump wrote. “Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

Denmark And Greenland Reject Trump’s Claims

Trump’s renewed remarks mark a further escalation at the start of 2026, as he continues to sharpen his foreign policy stance. The US president has repeatedly argued that Greenland’s security is vital to American and Nato interests, framing his proposal as a necessary response to geopolitical risks in the Arctic.

Both the Danish and Greenlandic governments have firmly rejected the idea of Greenland coming under US control. Their opposition has been echoed by several European Union leaders, who have publicly backed Denmark and questioned Trump’s motives in pursuing the resource-rich and strategically significant island.

Protests Erupt As Trump Threatens Tariffs

Earlier, Trump also warned that tariffs could be imposed on countries that refuse to align with his objective of acquiring Greenland, adding to growing diplomatic tensions. His comments have fuelled unease across Europe and sparked rare public demonstrations within Greenland itself.

Residents of the sparsely populated island took to the streets in protest, holding rallies across snow-covered towns in a visible show of resistance. The demonstrations marked some of the first of their kind in Greenland, underscoring the depth of local opposition to Trump’s proposal.

Trump’s latest comments follow a series of assertive moves in recent weeks. He began the year with a US strike on Venezuela that led to the removal of President Nicolas Maduro, who was later taken into American custody along with his wife. He then shifted his focus back to Greenland, reviving a long-standing ambition that continues to strain relations with close US allies.