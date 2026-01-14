The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More
India and New Zealand face off in the decisive 3rd ODI in Indore. Check out the match date, time, venue, pitch report, and live streaming and TV details.
After an easy win for New Zealand in Rajkot, the IND vs NZ ODI series is level 1-1, with the third and final fixture now acting as the decider clash.
The two sides will now travel to the state of Madhya Pradesh for their next face-off, which will be a just a few days from now. Shubman Gill is yet to win a series as India's 50-over captain, and would be hoping that the tides turn in his favor.
As we wait to see how things pan out, let's take a look at all details about the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, such as match date, venue, general pitch report, live streaming and TV Broadcast information ahead.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time
The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played this Sunday, that is on January 18, 2026.
As has been the case with this series, the final fixture is also scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, which means that the coin toss shall be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.
Having lost the second match without being able to put up a fight with the ball, and now heading into the decider clash, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue make any changes in their Playing XI.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Venue & Pitch Report
The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on Sunday. A total of 7 One Day Internationals have been played there, with the home side winning all of them.
This winning record should instill confidence in Shubman Gill's team heading into the decider.
As for the general pitch report, the surface at the Holkar Stadium tends to be batting-friendly, offering even bounce. The boundaries are relatively short, which could result in a high-scoring affair.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming & TV Broadcast
The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on January 18, 2026.
Certain Star Sports Network channels will air the match live on TV.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the date of the 3rd IND vs NZ ODI?
Where will the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI be played?
The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the third ODI between India and New Zealand. This venue has a history of the home side winning all 7 ODIs played there.
What is the pitch report for the Holkar Stadium in Indore?
The pitch at Holkar Stadium is generally considered batting-friendly with even bounce. The relatively short boundaries suggest a high-scoring match is likely.
How can I watch the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?
You can live stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website. The game will also be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network channels on TV.