IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

After an easy win for New Zealand in Rajkot, the IND vs NZ ODI series is level 1-1, with the third and final fixture now acting as the decider clash.

The two sides will now travel to the state of Madhya Pradesh for their next face-off, which will be a just a few days from now. Shubman Gill is yet to win a series as India's 50-over captain, and would be hoping that the tides turn in his favor.

As we wait to see how things pan out, let's take a look at all details about the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, such as match date, venue, general pitch report, live streaming and TV Broadcast information ahead.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played this Sunday, that is on January 18, 2026.

As has been the case with this series, the final fixture is also scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, which means that the coin toss shall be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.

Having lost the second match without being able to put up a fight with the ball, and now heading into the decider clash, it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue make any changes in their Playing XI.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Venue & Pitch Report

The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on Sunday. A total of 7 One Day Internationals have been played there, with the home side winning all of them.

This winning record should instill confidence in Shubman Gill's team heading into the decider.

As for the general pitch report, the surface at the Holkar Stadium tends to be batting-friendly, offering even bounce. The boundaries are relatively short, which could result in a high-scoring affair.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on January 18, 2026.

Certain Star Sports Network channels will air the match live on TV.