India won back-to-back T20 World Cups, becoming the first nation to do so. They also achieved their third title overall, a historic milestone.
Emotional Suryakumar Yadav’s Pitch Gesture Goes Viral After Historic T20 WC Win
A captain's tribute! Suryakumar Yadav’s emotional pitch-side gesture goes viral as India crushes New Zealand by 96 runs to become the world’s first-ever three-time T20 World Cup champions
The image of Suryakumar Yadav kneeling on the hallowed turf of the Narendra Modi Stadium, pressing a handful of cricket-field soil to his forehead, has instantly become the defining portrait of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. Moments after India completed a clinical 96-run demolition of New Zealand, the Indian captain was overcome with emotion, honoring the ground where his side secured a historic "Triple Crown."
By successfully defending the title they won in 2024, India has become the first nation to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and the first to reach the milestone of three titles (2007, 2024, 2026). For Surya, the gesture was more than a celebration; it was a tribute to the "Home of Indian Cricket" where his young squad achieved immortality.
Watch How Fans Reacted
Fans were particularly moved by the raw passion shown by a leader often known for his calm, "360-degree" demeanor. One post noted, "A moment of gratitude." The gesture has quickly transitioned from a celebration to a cultural milestone, proving that for the Indian faithful, this victory was as much about the spirit of the land as it was about the sport itself.
A moment of gratitude. 🙏🇮🇳— Vikash Ray Yadav (@vikashrayrjd) March 8, 2026
Suryakumar Yadav places the soil of the Ahmedabad pitch on his head after lifting the T20 World Cup. 🥹#INDvNZ #India #T20WorldCup #Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/8n5ypZmiZp
Suryakumar Yadav put some soil from the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium on his face after winning World Cup.🇮🇳🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/qM9IbXZWPo— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 8, 2026
Bumrah and Axar Shred the Kiwi Chase
Chasing a mountainous target of 256, New Zealand’s innings never found oxygen. The Indian bowling attack, led by a ruthless Jasprit Bumrah, systematically dismantled the Black Caps' top order. Bumrah’s figures of 4 for 15 in his four overs effectively ended the contest, while Axar Patel’s three-wicket burst in the middle overs ensured there was no miracle comeback.
Despite a spirited 52 off 26 balls from Tim Seifert and a resilient 43 from Captain Mitchell Santner, the visitors were eventually bundled out for 159 runs in 19 overs. The gap in quality was evident as New Zealand’s heavy hitters like Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra fell cheaply under the immense pressure of the required run rate, which stayed in double digits throughout the chase.
The 255-Run Record Total
The victory was set up by a record-breaking batting performance that silenced any remaining doubts about India's aggressive philosophy. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a brilliant 89, while Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54) provided the early and mid-innings explosion.
Shivam Dube added the finishing touches, smashing 26 runs in just 8 balls to push the total to a colossal 255/5. This total represents the highest score ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final, a fitting statistic for a team that has played "no match" cricket throughout the tournament.
