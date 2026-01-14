Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Off-Stump Flattened! Harshit Rana's 'Beauty' Remove Dangerous Conway

WATCH: Off-Stump Flattened! Harshit Rana's 'Beauty' Remove Dangerous Conway

The sound of the off-stump being flattened sent the Rajkot crowd into a frenzy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)

In a thrilling display of fast bowling under the lights at Rajkot, Harshit Rana produced the "ball of the match" to dismantle Devon Conway’s stumps and give India a massive advantage in the second ODI.

The Harshit Rana Thunderbolt

The moment of the evening came in the 6th over of the New Zealand chase.

After a steady start by the Kiwi openers, Harshit Rana was brought into the attack to find the breakthrough. He delivered a peach of a delivery - a fast, length ball that pitched on off-stump and nipped back just enough to beat Conway’s outside edge.



Rana, known for his fiery celebrations, immediately pointed toward his captain, Shubman Gill, before sprinting across the pitch in a high-octane celebration. Conway, who was looking dangerous with a quick-fire 16 off 21 balls, could only look back at his broken furniture in disbelief.

Watch Video

Current Match Situation: New Zealand Under Pressure

New Zealand are currently struggling at 43/2 after 12 overs, chasing a target of 285. Following Harshit’s strike, Prasidh Krishna joined the party by removing Henry Nicholls, leaving the visitors reeling in the early stages of the powerplay.

Earlier in the day, India posted a formidable 284/7, largely thanks to a masterclass from KL Rahul. Coming in when India was in deep trouble at 118/4, Rahul played a "crisis man" innings, remaining unbeaten on 112 off 92 balls*. His 8th ODI century, decorated with 11 fours and a massive six, ensured India recovered from the middle-order collapse triggered by Kristian Clarke (3/56).

With the pitch slowing down and the Indian pacers finding significant movement, India is currently the favorites to clinch the series 2-0 tonight.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Devon Conway Harshit Rana IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI
