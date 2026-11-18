Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India begins two-Test series against New Zealand November 19.

Key players Gill, Rahul, Bumrah return to strengthen squad.

India aims to end 58-year Wellington Test win drought.

Series crucial for World Test Championship final qualification.

India are set to take the field with a vastly different line-up when they face New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve on November 19. Compared with the Indian XI that played at the venue in 2020, only two players feature in the predicted combination for the upcoming match.

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players expected to retain their places from that previous Wellington Test. The other nine positions could be occupied by different names, underlining how much India's Test side has changed in the six years since their last appearance at the ground.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and several other players expected to feature. India will also be looking to carry their success in the T20I and ODI series into the red-ball contest.

Only 2 Players From India's 2020 Wellington Test XI

India's last Test at the Basin Reserve came in February 2020, when New Zealand secured a 10-wicket victory. The playing XI featured Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Six years later, the predicted Indian combination looks almost entirely different. Pant and Bumrah are the only two names common to both XIs, while the remaining nine positions are expected to go to a new set of players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Gill are likely to form the top and middle order. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel are also expected to feature, while India's pace attack could include Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna alongside Bumrah.

The contrast between the two sides offers a clear picture of the transition in India's Test set-up since their previous visit to Wellington.

Gill Faces Selection Call As India Consider Four Pacers

Gill has confirmed that India are planning to play four fast bowlers in the opening Test. The captain has indicated that the team is considering a combination featuring seven specialist batters and four pacers, although the final XI will depend on the conditions.

Bumrah and Siraj are strong contenders to lead the attack. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are also in contention, while Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar provide further pace options.

Gurnoor was added to India's squad for the two-Test series, while Kuldeep Yadav was released to return to domestic cricket. The availability of multiple fast bowlers gives the team management options as it finalises the combination.

Rishabh Pant's fitness is another important development ahead of the match. The wicketkeeper-batter has joined the squad in New Zealand and is available for selection. Dhruv Jurel is the other wicketkeeping option in the squad.

India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test Against New Zealand

Based on the available squad and the four-pacer combination indicated by Gill, India's predicted XI for the opening Test is:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Devdutt Padikkal

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Akash Deep

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

This combination gives India four specialist fast bowlers, with Jadeja providing the primary spin option. However, the final pace combination is yet to be confirmed, and Gurnoor Brar could also enter the selection discussion.

India Aim To End 58-Year Wait For Wellington Test Win

The personnel changes are not the only talking point ahead of the contest. India will also be attempting to register their first Test victory at the Basin Reserve since 1968.

India have played eight Tests at the Wellington venue, winning one, losing five and drawing two. Their only victory came under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, when India registered an eight-wicket win in 1968.

New Zealand won the most recent meeting between the sides at the ground in February 2020 by 10 wickets. India will now look to change that record with a significantly different team.

WTC Final Qualification Adds To India's Challenge

The two-match series is an important assignment for India in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. India are currently fourth in the standings and need to collect points to remain in contention for a place in the final.

Following the New Zealand Tests, India have a five-match series against Australia scheduled for early 2027. With seven Tests remaining in their campaign, the results on this tour could have a bearing on their qualification prospects.

The second Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1. Before that, Gill's immediate task will be to settle India's combination and guide a largely changed line-up in Wellington.