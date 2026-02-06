IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel And Match Time

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming, Telecast Info: The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as India and England face off at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. India is eyeing a record-extending sixth title and their second win over England in a final (after 2022), while England aims to clinch their first trophy since 1998.

For India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the standout performer with 264 runs, while Aaron George enters the final fresh off a match-winning 115 in the semi-final against Afghanistan.

For England, Thomas Rew has been clinical, scoring 299 runs. He is well-supported by Ben Mayes, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 399 runs.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming, Telecast Info

When is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final?

India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Friday (Feb 6).

Where is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final?

India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final will take place at Harare Sports Club.

What time will India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final start?

India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final will begin at 1:00PM IST on Friday, February 6.

When is the toss for India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final?

The toss for India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final?

India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar.

Full Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.

England U19: Thomas Rew (C/WK), Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.