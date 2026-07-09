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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 4th T20I: India's Historic 14-Year Record At Risk

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India's Historic 14-Year Record At Risk

India's struggles have continued under new captain Shreyas Iyer. After 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, the team has managed just one win from the three matches played against England so far.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

The fourth T20I between India and England is a must-win contest for Team India. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors need a victory in Bristol to keep the five-match series alive. A defeat, however, would hand England the series with one game to spare. If India manage to win, the decider will move to the fifth and final T20I.

Few would have predicted such a scenario before the UK tour began. The reigning T20 World Champions have endured a difficult campaign, first suffering a T20I series defeat against Ireland and now finding themselves on the brink of losing another series, this time against England. Thursday's clash at the County Ground in Bristol could also see India lose a T20I series to England for the first time.

India's struggles have continued under new captain Shreyas Iyer. After the 0-2 series defeat to Ireland, the team has managed just one win from the three matches played against England so far. The opening T20I was abandoned due to rain, and with two defeats already on the board, India now have no margin for error.

India Must Win to Stay Alive

The fourth T20I at the County Ground is effectively a knockout match for the visitors. Victory would force the series into a winner-takes-all fifth game, while another defeat would not only seal the series in England's favour but also end India's long-standing dominance over the hosts in bilateral T20I series.

A 14-Year Record Under Threat

India and England have been contesting bilateral T20I series since December 2012. The first series ended in a 1-1 draw, and since then India have remained unbeaten against England in T20I series.

Between 2012 and 2026, the two sides have played six bilateral T20I series. India won five of them, while one finished level. The ongoing tour is the seventh T20I series between the teams, and India now face the challenge of protecting a remarkable 14-year unbeaten record.

With the series on the line, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir as India attempt to keep both the contest and their impressive record alive in Bristol.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG 4th T20I IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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