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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Massive ODI Record Against England

Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Massive ODI Record Against England

Virat Kohli eyes a historic milestones as he returns to ODIs against England, chasing yet another record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli returns to ODI cricket after a six-month break.
  • This series opener will mark his 300th ODI innings.
  • Kohli eyes breaking Sachin's fastest 15,000-run record.

Virat Kohli IND vs ENG: After a patient wait of nearly six months, maestro batsman Virat Kohli is all set to don the iconic blue jersey once again as India takes on England in a highly anticipated One Day International (ODI) series. Starting July 14, this series is not just about Kohli’s return to the 50-over format, but it also sets the stage for him to shatter some of the most monumental milestones in cricket history. Having played his last ODI against New Zealand in January, Kohli was sidelined from the subsequent series against Afghanistan due to an injury.

Now completely fit and raring to go, the modern-day legend is focusing all his energies on the ODI format and the upcoming World Cup, having already bid farewell to Test and T20 International cricket.

Kohli's Race to 15,000 ODI Runs

The absolute focal point of this series will be Kohli’s pursuit of the legendary 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Currently, he boasts an astonishing 14,797 runs across 311 matches and 299 innings. He requires a mere 203 runs against England to breach this historic barrier.

Check Out || WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of IND vs ENG ODIs

Achieving this feat will cement his legacy as only the second batsman in Indian cricket history and the world overall to enter the exclusive 15,000-run club, right alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Landmark 300th ODI Innings

The opening match against England carries a profound personal milestone for the former Indian captain.

The moment he steps out to bat, Kohli will be marking his 300th innings in ODI cricket.

In a sport demanding grueling physical fitness and mental resilience, maintaining elite performance over such a prolonged period highlights his unmatched consistency and position as the absolute backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Record

Beyond just reaching the 15,000-run milestone, Kohli is on the verge of doing it at a speed never seen before.

The current record for the fastest to 15,000 ODI runs is held by Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in his 359th innings.

Sitting comfortably at 299 innings, if Kohli manages to score the required 203 runs during this England series, he will comfortably obliterate Tendulkar’s record, establishing a new gold standard for speed and longevity in white-ball cricket.

Unparalleled Legacy of Consistency

What truly separates Virat Kohli from his contemporaries is his staggering statistical dominance.

Across an illustrious career that began back in 2008, he has maintained an extraordinary batting average of 58.71 alongside a strike rate well above 90.

Over these 18 years, through the heavy burdens of captaincy, immense pressure, and inevitable lean patches, he has amassed 54 centuries and 77 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 183.

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal milestone will Kohli achieve in the opening match against England?

In the opening match against England, Virat Kohli will mark his 300th innings in ODI cricket. This milestone highlights his prolonged consistency and resilience in the sport.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Records IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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