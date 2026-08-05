Rohit Sharma In, Yashasvi Jaiswal Out! Sunil Gavaskar Picks His India World Cup Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gavaskar retained Rohit Sharma, omitted rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jasprit Bumrah leads pace attack; veterans Shami, Kumar excluded.

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel headline all-rounder selections.

India World Cup 2027 Squad: With the ICC World Cup 2027 still some time away, discussions around India's ideal squad have already gathered momentum. Following the Men in Blue's recent ODI series defeat to England, attention has shifted towards identifying the players who could form the core of the team's World Cup campaign. While the selectors continue evaluating options, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the combination he would like to see represent the country at the marquee event.

His selection features several experienced names but also includes a few notable omissions that could spark debate among fans.

Gavaskar Backs Experienced Core

One of the biggest talking points from Gavaskar's squad is the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opening batsman alongside Shubman Gill.

Rohit's place in India's long-term ODI plans has been under scrutiny following reports suggesting that the selectors were looking beyond the veteran ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Read More: BCCI's Rohit Sharma Statement Left Selectors Feeling 'Betrayed', Claims Report

Although those rumours intensified before the third ODI against England, the BCCI later clarified that Rohit remained in India's plans. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his participation in the 2027 World Cup.

Gavaskar has nevertheless shown faith in the experienced opener, pairing him with Gill at the top of the order.

His batting line-up also includes Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, giving preference to proven performers in the 50-over format.

One big exclusion in this area is Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young left-hander has impressed in recent ODIs, scoring centuries in two of his last three innings, but he did not find a place in Gavaskar's preferred team.

Bowling Attack Features Fresh Faces

Gavaskar's bowling combination also offers an interesting balance between experience and youth.

Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh completing the fast-bowling unit.

Despite calls from sections of fans for the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, neither experienced seamer features in Gavaskar's selection.

The all-round department consists of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, providing India with multiple bowling options while strengthening the batting depth.

Kuldeep Yadav is the lone specialist spinner in the squad, while Ishan Kishan earns a place as the additional wicketkeeping option.