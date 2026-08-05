Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar revealed the combination he would like to see represent India at the ICC World Cup 2027. His selection includes experienced names but also some notable omissions.
Rohit Sharma In, Yashasvi Jaiswal Out! Sunil Gavaskar Picks His India World Cup Squad
Sunil Gavaskar has revealed his preferred India squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, backing Rohit Sharma while leaving out in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Gavaskar retained Rohit Sharma, omitted rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Jasprit Bumrah leads pace attack; veterans Shami, Kumar excluded.
- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel headline all-rounder selections.
India World Cup 2027 Squad: With the ICC World Cup 2027 still some time away, discussions around India's ideal squad have already gathered momentum. Following the Men in Blue's recent ODI series defeat to England, attention has shifted towards identifying the players who could form the core of the team's World Cup campaign. While the selectors continue evaluating options, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the combination he would like to see represent the country at the marquee event.
His selection features several experienced names but also includes a few notable omissions that could spark debate among fans.
Gavaskar Backs Experienced Core
One of the biggest talking points from Gavaskar's squad is the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opening batsman alongside Shubman Gill.
Rohit's place in India's long-term ODI plans has been under scrutiny following reports suggesting that the selectors were looking beyond the veteran ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Read More: BCCI's Rohit Sharma Statement Left Selectors Feeling 'Betrayed', Claims Report
Although those rumours intensified before the third ODI against England, the BCCI later clarified that Rohit remained in India's plans. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his participation in the 2027 World Cup.
Gavaskar has nevertheless shown faith in the experienced opener, pairing him with Gill at the top of the order.
His batting line-up also includes Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, giving preference to proven performers in the 50-over format.
One big exclusion in this area is Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young left-hander has impressed in recent ODIs, scoring centuries in two of his last three innings, but he did not find a place in Gavaskar's preferred team.
Bowling Attack Features Fresh Faces
Gavaskar's bowling combination also offers an interesting balance between experience and youth.
Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh completing the fast-bowling unit.
Despite calls from sections of fans for the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, neither experienced seamer features in Gavaskar's selection.
The all-round department consists of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, providing India with multiple bowling options while strengthening the batting depth.
Kuldeep Yadav is the lone specialist spinner in the squad, while Ishan Kishan earns a place as the additional wicketkeeping option.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who proposed the ideal squad for India's 2027 World Cup campaign discussed in the article?
Which experienced opener did Sunil Gavaskar include in his World Cup 2027 squad?
Sunil Gavaskar included Rohit Sharma as an opening batsman alongside Shubman Gill. This comes despite previous scrutiny over Rohit's long-term ODI plans.
Who are some of the notable players omitted from Sunil Gavaskar's proposed World Cup 2027 squad?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are some notable omissions from Gavaskar's squad. Jaiswal had impressed in recent ODIs, while Shami and Kumar are experienced pacers.
What kind of players did Gavaskar prioritize for his batting line-up?
Gavaskar prioritized proven performers in the 50-over format for his batting line-up. This includes Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, alongside openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.