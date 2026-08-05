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English NewsSportsCricketHas Anushka Sharma Influenced Virat Kohli's Faith? Shami Defends Virat's Spiritual Journey

Has Anushka Sharma Influenced Virat Kohli's Faith? Shami Defends Virat's Spiritual Journey

Mohammed Shami defended Virat Kohli’s spiritual visits with Anushka Sharma, telling critics that Kohli’s faith is personal and nobody else’s business.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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  • Shami dismissed Anushka's influence, stating it's a natural couple's choice.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has come forward in strong support of star batter Virat Kohli amidst growing public chatter and criticism regarding Kohli’s frequent spiritual visits. In recent times, former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, have made several high-profile trips to religious centers and spiritual gurus across India most notably visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan shortly after completing the ODI series against England.

As fans and media outlets began questioning whether Anushka Sharma has influenced Kohli’s sudden turn toward spirituality, Shami decided to set the record straight, shutting down critics and defending his teammate's personal choices.

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Shami Defends Kohli's Faith And Discipline

Addressing the criticism surrounding Kohli's faith, Mohammed Shami emphasized that Kohli’s devotion is neither sudden nor superficial. Speaking in an interaction with Times Now, the veteran pacer stated that Kohli has always been passionate and systematic about his belief system.

"Ye acchi cheez hai. Yeh achanak nahi hai, voh bohot passionate hai aur apni cheezo ke liye particular hai aur time deta hai, system se rakhta hai," Shami said. (It's a good thing. This isn't something that has happened suddenly. He is very passionate, is particular about what he believes in and makes time for it, with a proper system.)

Shami highlighted that prioritizing one’s beliefs and managing time for spiritual practices is a commendable trait rather than a point for public critique.

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Slamming The Critics For Raising Objections

The Indian pacer didn't hold back when taking aim at commentators and online trolls who pointed fingers at Kohli for seeking blessings at temples or visiting figures like Premanand Maharaj. Shami questioned why anyone should take issue with an individual’s personal devotion.

"As far as Maharaj is concerned, I don't think anyone needs to point fingers or raise objections. If you believe in something, you should give it priority too," Shami remarked firmly. He added that people should respect personal boundaries and faith instead of unnecessarily scrutinizing every action of a public figure.

Addressing Anushka Sharma's Spiritual Influence

When asked directly about claims that Anushka Sharma might be the driving force behind Kohli's spiritual journey, Shami brushed off the debate, stating that even if true, it shouldn't matter to anyone else.

"Agar jodi hai aur vo karti bhi hai toh kya dikkat hai kisiko? Mujhe samajh nahi aata," Shami stated. (If they are a couple and even if she has done it, what problem does anyone have? I don't understand.)

He pointed out that as a married couple, sharing and supporting each other’s spiritual interests is completely natural, making the online debate around Anushka's influence entirely redundant and nobody else's business.

What Is Next For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recently represented Team India during the ODI series against England, which India lost 2-1. Following the conclusion of the series, Kohli and Anushka visited Vrindavan to seek blessings before taking a break from the sport. Fans will next see the star batter back in international action during India's upcoming home series against the West Indies scheduled for September.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Virat Kohli play in international action again?

Virat Kohli is next scheduled to play in India's upcoming home series against the West Indies. This series is scheduled for September, following his break after the ODI series against England.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Team India Anushka Sharma Premanand Maharaj VIrat Kohli
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