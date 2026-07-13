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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of IND vs ENG ODIs

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Back In Action Ahead Of IND vs ENG ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the nets ahead of India's ODI series against England as the Men in Blue look to recover from a disastrous T20I tour.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma train for upcoming England ODIs.
  • Their return follows India's disappointing T20 series loss.
  • Rohit last played Afghanistan; Kohli returns post-hamstring injury.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Training: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are gearing up for their return to international action, with both senior batsmen stepping up preparations ahead of India's three-match ODI series against England. The experienced duo were spotted batting in the nets in a training clip shared by Star Sports, raising excitement among fans eager to see India's senior stars back in action. The ODI series carries added significance for the Men in Blue, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing T20I campaign in England and Ireland.

Kohli, Rohit Begin Preparations

The video showed Kohli and Rohit batting in the nets ahead of the 50-over assignment.

With India's ODI squad boasting several experienced names, expectations will once again rest heavily on the two modern-day greats to steady the team.

Their return comes as Rohit Sharma's first assignment since the Afghanistan series last month, while Kohli will step back in action for the first time since the IPL 2026 final, having dealt with a hamstring injury.

Also Check: 'Fun Run Is Over': Sanjay Manjrekar's Explosive 'IPL Make-Up' Verdict After India's T20 Humiliation

India Looking To Bounce Back

India head into the ODI series determined to erase memories of a forgettable T20I stretch overseas.

Shreyas Iyer's side failed to register a single victory across the tour, suffering a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland before enduring a 4-0 whitewash against England in the five-match series.

The poor run has already prompted discussions within the BCCI, with secretary Devajit Saikia confirming that a performance review meeting will be held after the England tour to assess what went wrong.

With the focus now shifting to the ODI format, India will hope the experience of Kohli and Rohit, who have remarkable stats in England, can inspire a turnaround and restore confidence before the team's next major international assignments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma preparing for?

They are gearing up for their return to international action, stepping up preparations ahead of India's three-match ODI series against England.

Why is the upcoming ODI series important for India?

The ODI series carries added significance for India, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing T20I campaign in England and Ireland.

When did Virat Kohli last play before this series?

Kohli will step back in action for the first time since the IPL 2026 final, having dealt with a hamstring injury.

How did India perform in their recent T20I matches overseas?

India had a forgettable T20I stretch overseas, suffering a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland and a 4-0 whitewash against England.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND Vs ENG ODI BCCI ROHIT SHARMA
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