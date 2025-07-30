90-Year-Old Test Milestone In Danger As Shubman Gill Gears Up For IND vs ENG 5th Test

The fifth and final Test between India and England will take place at The Oval starting July 31. Team India currently trails 2-1 in the series, and this match presents a do-or-die opportunity to level the series at 2-2.

All eyes will also be on Indian captain Shubman Gill, who stands on the verge of breaking a legendary Test record that has remained untouched for almost 90 years.

Don Bradman's 90-Year-Old Test Record in Danger

The record for the most runs by a captain in a single Test series is held by the iconic Sir Don Bradman.

While leading Australia in 1937, Bradman amassed 810 runs in 9 innings across five Tests against England, averaging 90.00. His prolific run included three centuries, one half-century, and a double hundred, with a top score of 270. Since then, for nearly nine decades, no captain has managed to surpass this feat.

Graham Gooch Came Close, But Fell Short

Former England skipper Graham Gooch once came within touching distance of Bradman's record. In a three-Test series against India 35 years ago, Gooch scored 752 runs in 6 innings, which included three hundreds and two fifties.

One of his knocks—an incredible 333—remains one of the most memorable innings in Test history. However, despite the brilliance, Gooch fell 58 runs short of surpassing Bradman's milestone.

Shubman Gill: On the Brink of History

Now, Shubman Gill, in his debut series as captain, is presented with a golden opportunity. So far in the ongoing series, Gill is the leading run-scorer from both sides, having scored 722 runs in 8 innings at an average of 90.25.

His tally includes four centuries, one of which was a double century. With two innings remaining in the final Test, Gill needs just 89 more runs to eclipse Bradman's long-standing record and etch his name into cricketing history.

