Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi-NCR is witnessing its harshest cold spell of the season, with the chill breaking previous records. During the night of January 10–11, the minimum temperature plunged to 3°C, marking the lowest minimum recorded so far this winter. In view of the intense cold, dense fog and prevailing cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for January 11 and 12.

The extreme weather has severely disrupted daily life across Delhi and its surrounding areas. According to the IMD, the entire NCR is likely to experience an exceptionally cold day, and residents have been advised to remain cautious.

Bitter Cold and Dense Fog Grip Delhi

The cold wave began intensifying from Saturday night, with temperatures continuing to fall over the past few days. Fog started settling in several parts of the region by evening, while dense fog persisted during the early morning hours. Over the last four days alone, the minimum temperature has dropped by nearly four degrees. The IMD has classified the conditions as a “severe cold day.”

On Sunday morning, visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport dropped sharply to just 50 metres before improving slightly to 100 metres after a few hours.

Temperature, Winds and Air Quality

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 16°C and a minimum of 3°C, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 295. In Noida, the temperature stood at 18°C/7°C with an AQI of 357, while Ghaziabad recorded 18°C/6°C and an AQI of 374. Gurugram saw temperatures of 17°C/6°C with an AQI of 248. Greater Noida registered 18°C/6°C and an AQI of 261, while Faridabad recorded 18°C/6°C with an AQI of 238.

Cold winds blowing at around 15 kmph have further intensified the chill, making conditions feel even colder across the region.

Yellow Alert and Weather Outlook

The IMD has confirmed that a yellow alert will remain in force for Delhi-NCR on January 11 and 12, warning that the next two days could be particularly challenging. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 3°C, with cold wave conditions, fog and biting cold persisting throughout the day. Extra caution is advised, especially during the night and early morning hours.

Some relief, however, is expected from January 13, when temperatures may gradually rise by 1–2 degrees. By January 16, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 20°C, while the minimum could improve to around 8°C.

Related Video Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh