Rohit Sharma's Impact: All About India's Last Test Win At The Oval

The fifth and final Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin on July 31. The match will be played at The Oval, a ground where both teams share significant history.

The last time India played a Test at this venue was during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2023.

In that match, Australia defeated India by 209 runs to win the coveted title. However, India's most recent victory at The Oval came in 2021, and it was a memorable one—marked by a brilliant century from Rohit Sharma.

England Took a 99-Run First-Innings Lead

In that 2021 Test, India's first innings ended at just 191 runs. Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur were the top scorers, with Kohli contributing 50 runs and Thakur smashing a quickfire 57 off just 36 deliveries.

Other Indian batsmen failed to make notable contributions. England, in their first innings, put up 290 runs, gaining a 99-run lead. Ollie Pope top-scored with 81 runs, while Chris Woakes added a valuable 50.

Rohit Sharma’s Century Revived India

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma turned the tide for India with a magnificent century. He scored 127 runs off 256 balls, showcasing immense skill and patience.

Support came from Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Rishabh Pant (50), and Shardul Thakur (60), helping India post a strong total of 466 runs. This gave England a challenging target of 367 runs to chase.

England Bowled Out for 210 in Second Innings

England’s batting faltered under pressure in the fourth innings, as the team was bundled out for just 210 runs.

Haseeb Hameed scored 63, and Rory Burns contributed 50, but the rest of the lineup couldn’t withstand India’s bowling attack. India eventually clinched the match by 157 runs. For his match-winning century, Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match.

