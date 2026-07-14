Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History! Breaks Ajit Agarkar's Record To Join Elite ODI Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah achieved his 150th ODI wicket against England.

He became India's third-fastest pacer by balls bowled.

Milestone highlights consistency, crucial for India's World Cup plans.

Jasprit Bumrah 150 ODI Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah added another remarkable milestone to his glittering international career after claiming his 150th ODI wicket during the opening One-Day International against England. The Indian fast bowler reached the landmark in style, dismissing England captain Harry Brook, whose outside edge flew to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon. The wicket not only marked Bumrah's latest achievement but also propelled him into an elite list of India's fastest bowlers to the milestone.

Bumrah Climbs Elite Indian Pace List

With Brook's dismissal, Bumrah completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket after delivering just 4,605 balls, making him the third-fastest Indian pacer to the landmark in terms of deliveries bowled.

He moved ahead of former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, who had required 5,027 deliveries to reach the same mark.

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Only Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have achieved the feat quicker among Indian bowlers, with Shami leading the chart after taking 150 wickets in 4,070 deliveries, while Kuldeep reached the milestone in 4,513 balls.

The latest milestone further highlights Bumrah's consistency across nearly a decade in ODI cricket.

Another Milestone In A Stellar Career

Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia in January 2016 and has since established himself as one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket across formats.

Known for his pinpoint yorkers, deceptive variations and ability to thrive under pressure, the right-arm pacer has been India's go-to bowler with both the new ball and at the death.

His return to ODI cricket today after 2023 also comes at a significant moment for India, who are looking to rebuild confidence after a disappointing T20I tour of Ireland and England.

Alongside senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bumrah's experience will be central to India's plans as preparations continue for the next ICC ODI World Cup.