IND vs AUS: India To Play First-Ever ODI At This Venue - Check Australia's Record

IND vs AUS: India To Play First-Ever ODI At This Venue - Check Australia's Record

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played on October 19th. Team India has begun practicing for the series as soon as they arrived in Australia.

IND vs AUS ODI series marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the cricket field after a long absence.

Shubman Gill will captain India this time, while Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia. Team India has never played an ODI on the ground where IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be played, while Australia has an excellent record there.

India will play an ODI on this ground for the first time

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Team India has never played an ODI on this ground, while Australia has played three ODIs there. Australia has won all three ODIs played on this ground.

The Aussies have defeated England, Pakistan, and South Africa in Perth. Therefore, Team India will face a tough challenge in defeating Australia at the Perth stadium.

Australia tour crucial for Rohit and Virat

Former Team India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from T20 and Test cricket. They now play only one format for Team India.

IND vs AUS ODI series will be crucial for both veterans, considering the 2027 World Cup. A strong performance from Rohit and Virat in this series will boost their chances of playing in the World Cup.

During IPL 2025, both players surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket. Rohit and Virat were last seen playing for Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Team India won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
