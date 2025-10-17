Watch: Young Fan's Priceless Reaction After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph In Perth

Team India has touched down in Australia for their white-ball tour, featuring a three-match ODI series followed by T20Is. The action begins with the opening ODI on October 19.

Upon arrival, senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wasted no time in getting back to work, spending extended hours in the nets during the team’s first practice session in Perth.

Both veterans, who last featured for India during Champions Trophy earlier this year, will be seen in action exclusively in the 50-over format on this tour.

Young Fan’s Reaction to Kohli’s Autograph

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video from Perth has taken social media by storm. In the clip, a young fan is seen bursting with excitement after receiving Virat Kohli’s autograph.

The boy’s pure joy and enthusiasm - captured as he runs around ecstatically - have won hearts across the internet, showcasing once again the unmatched impact Kohli has on cricket fans worldwide.

Watch Video

The happiness of a Kid after getting Virat Kohli's autograph 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/e5dhcAPVw8 — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) October 16, 2025

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid farewell to Test cricket earlier this year, having already announced their retirement from T20Is following India’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

The ongoing tour of Australia could potentially mark the final appearance of the two ODI legends on Australian soil. Their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains uncertain and will likely depend on their form, fitness, and long-term plans as the tournament approaches.

Meanwhile, India’s new ODI captain Shubman Gill has voiced strong support for the veteran duo, emphasizing the immense value their experience and leadership continue to bring to the team.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently clarified that there has been no official discussion or update regarding the retirement of either player in recent times.

