Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Young Fan's Priceless Reaction After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph In Perth

Watch: Young Fan's Priceless Reaction After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph In Perth

A heartwarming video from Perth has taken social media by storm. In the clip, a young fan is seen bursting with excitement after receiving Virat Kohli’s autograph.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India has touched down in Australia for their white-ball tour, featuring a three-match ODI series followed by T20Is. The action begins with the opening ODI on October 19.

Upon arrival, senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wasted no time in getting back to work, spending extended hours in the nets during the team’s first practice session in Perth.

Both veterans, who last featured for India during Champions Trophy earlier this year, will be seen in action exclusively in the 50-over format on this tour.

Young Fan’s Reaction to Kohli’s Autograph

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video from Perth has taken social media by storm. In the clip, a young fan is seen bursting with excitement after receiving Virat Kohli’s autograph.

The boy’s pure joy and enthusiasm - captured as he runs around ecstatically - have won hearts across the internet, showcasing once again the unmatched impact Kohli has on cricket fans worldwide.

Watch Video

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid farewell to Test cricket earlier this year, having already announced their retirement from T20Is following India’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

The ongoing tour of Australia could potentially mark the final appearance of the two ODI legends on Australian soil. Their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains uncertain and will likely depend on their form, fitness, and long-term plans as the tournament approaches.

Meanwhile, India’s new ODI captain Shubman Gill has voiced strong support for the veteran duo, emphasizing the immense value their experience and leadership continue to bring to the team.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently clarified that there has been no official discussion or update regarding the retirement of either player in recent times.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma To Join Elite List Of Legends On October 19

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI Series IND Vs AUS Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Election 2025
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
World
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget