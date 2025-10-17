Bangladesh Players Attacked By Furious Fans Following 3-0 ODI Loss To Afghanistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s cricketers faced an angry backlash from fans after returning home from a humiliating 3-0 ODI series defeat to Afghanistan. The team’s performance in the series, held in UAE, drew widespread criticism, with Bangladesh being bowled out in all three matches.

The series turned into a nightmare for Bangladesh. In the first ODI, Afghanistan chased down a target of 222 comfortably, winning by five wickets. The second match saw Bangladesh fail to chase a modest 191-run target, collapsing for just 109 to suffer an 81-run defeat.

The final game was their worst display yet - bowled out for just 93 runs while chasing 294, sealing a 3-0 whitewash.

Upon their return, Bangladesh players were reportedly met with jeers and even hostility from frustrated supporters.

Several local reports suggested that the team’s vehicles were attacked by angry fans. Amid the uproar, Bangladesh batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh took to social media to share an emotional message appealing for understanding and unity.

'We Carry Our Country’s Flag in Our Blood'

Reacting to the violent fan behaviour, Naim Sheikh wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook:

"We who take the field, we don't just play - we carry the name of our country on our chest. The red and green flag isn't just on our bodies; it's in our blood. With every ball, every run, every breath, we strive to make that flag proud," he wrote.

"Yes, sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don't. Victory comes, defeat comes - that's the reality of sports. We know that when we lose, it hurts you, angers you - because you love this country just as much as we do.

"But the way hate was directed at us today, the attacks on our vehicles, that truly hurts. We are humans; we make mistakes, but we never lack love or effort for our country. Every moment, we try for the country, for the people, to bring a smile to your faces.

"We want love, not hate. Let criticism come with reason, not anger. Because we are all children of the same flag. Whether we win or lose - may the red and green always be a source of pride for all of us, not anger.

"We will fight, and we will rise again - for the country, for you, for this flag."