IND vs AUS 4th T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Australia Match Live

The fourth T20I between India and Australia will be played today, Thursday, November 6, in Queensland, Australia. After three matches in the five-match series, the contest stands tied at 1-1. The team that wins today’s encounter will move a step closer to sealing the series.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will aim to guide his team to a 2-1 lead, while Australian skipper Mitch Marsh will look to bounce back and keep the series alive.

The first T20I was washed out due to rain, while Australia won the second T20I by 4 wickets, and India clinched the third by 5 wickets to level the series 1-1.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 4th T20I

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Venue: Queensland, Australia

Match Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live on TV

India vs Australia 4th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. DD Sports will also broadcast the match live in India.

Where to Watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming Online

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I on JioHotstar app and website. app or its official website (www.hotstar.com).

India Squad for IND vs AUS T20I Series

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana.

Australia Squad for IND vs AUS T20I Series

Mitch Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman.

