HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 4th T20I: Will Rain Spoil India's Gold Coast Debut? Check Weather Forecast

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Will Rain Spoil India's Gold Coast Debut? Check Weather Forecast

Rain has spoiled the show in a couple India vs Australia matches on this tour, making fans concerned about the weather ahead of each clash. Check what the forecast says for the next.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
The first India vs Australia ODI was hit by rain in Perth, resulting in the innings being shortened to just 26 overs-a-side.

The first IND vs AUS T20I, being played in Canberra, was also hit by rain, so much so that it had to be abandoned even before the 10-overs mark in the first innings.

Although the matches since then have been conducted smoothly, fans still seem concerned over the weather in Australia. As we wait for their next fixture, which will be in Gold Coast, let's take a look at what the weather forecast suggests.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather's weather forecast, there is, overall, just a 2% chance of precipitation (rain) in Gold Coast this Thursday, that is November 6, 2025. 

In fact, this percentage dips further to 0% in the evening, which is when the India vs Australia T20I will kick-off. Note that for Indian fans, the match starts at 1:45 PM IST. 

So as per this weather forecast, the match should go ahead and conclude without any interruptions from nature. Although not the final match, it is an important clash in the greater context, as the loser will only the chance to draw the series in the last T20I.

India vs Australia: Head-to-Head in Gold Coast

Interestingly, India has never played any matches at this stadium in Gold Coast. This game will be the Men in Blue's debut at the venue.

The general pitch report suggests the wicket to be beneficial for bowlers early on, and with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel in the ranks, India would look to take advantage.

However, facing Australia, who will be familiar with the conditions, here will be a tough challenge.

Check Out: IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
