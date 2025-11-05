Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: IPL Salary, Endorsements, Luxury Lifestyle Breakdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli's passion, intensity, and consistency have redefined modern cricket.

From his fearless debut as a young talent to becoming one of the game’s greatest run-scorers, Kohli’s journey is a story of relentless determination and unmatched excellence.

Along with cricketing accolades, his exploits have also resulted in a massive fan-following, many of whom are interested in his off-the-field particulars, such as Virat Kohli's net worth.

Virat Kohli Estimated Net Worth Breakdown

Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹1,050 crore (approximately $127 million), built through a diverse range of income sources, including cricket contracts, endorsements, and business ventures.

BCCI Contract: As an A+ category player under the BCCI’s central contract, Kohli earns an annual salary of ₹7 crore.

IPL Earnings: A one-team man since the league’s inception, Kohli continues to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), earning ₹21 crore for the 2025 IPL season.

Brand Endorsements: Endorsements make up a major portion of his income. Kohli is associated with over 30 brands, including global names like Puma and MRF, generating an estimated ₹200 crore annually.

Business Ventures: Beyond cricket, Kohli is a savvy entrepreneur. He owns or invests in several ventures such as the fashion label WROGN, lifestyle brand One8, Chisel Fitness gym chain, and football club FC Goa, along with stakes in multiple startups.

Virat Kohli: On-Field Achievements

Coming back onto the field, Virat Kohli has numerous records to his name. He has won every single ICC trophy there is to claim, all except the recently introduced ICC World Test Championship.

After 18 years, he also won his maiden IPL title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Most recently (as of this writing), he toured Australia with India to play in three One Day Internationals, and while he recorded ducks in the first two games, Kohli scored a classy 74 in the third, hitting the winnings runs in the third and final ODI.