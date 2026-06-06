The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.
IND vs AFG Live Streaming: When Does India vs Afghanistan Test Start And Where To Watch?
IND vs AFG Live Streaming: The toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, while play will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The same start time will apply on all days of the Test.
IND vs AFG Live Streaming: The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan gets underway today, marking the first red-ball meeting between the two sides since Afghanistan's historic debut Test against India in 2018. While India enters the contest as the favorite, Afghanistan's spin attack could make conditions challenging for the hosts.
IND vs AFG Test Venue
The one-off Test will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The surface is expected to offer assistance to bowlers, making batting conditions tricky, especially in the early stages of the match.
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IND vs AFG Test Match Timing
The toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, while play will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The same start time will apply on all days of the Test.
IND vs AFG Test Live Telecast and Streaming
Fans can watch the India vs Afghanistan Test live on Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
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India Squad: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.
Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi, Qais Ahmad and Bilal Sami.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the IND vs AFG Test match being held?
What time will the IND vs AFG Test match begin?
The toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, with play commencing at 9:30 AM IST. These timings will apply for all days of the Test match.
How can I watch or stream the India vs Afghanistan Test match live?
You can watch the match live on Star Sports Network. For live streaming, it will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
What are the expected pitch conditions for the IND vs AFG Test?
The surface at Mullanpur is anticipated to assist bowlers. This will likely make batting conditions tricky, especially during the early stages of the match.