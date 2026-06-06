IND vs AFG Live Streaming: When Does India vs Afghanistan Test Start And Where To Watch?

IND vs AFG Live Streaming: The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan gets underway today, marking the first red-ball meeting between the two sides since Afghanistan's historic debut Test against India in 2018. While India enters the contest as the favorite, Afghanistan's spin attack could make conditions challenging for the hosts.

IND vs AFG Test Venue

The one-off Test will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The surface is expected to offer assistance to bowlers, making batting conditions tricky, especially in the early stages of the match.

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IND vs AFG Test Match Timing

The toss is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, while play will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The same start time will apply on all days of the Test.

IND vs AFG Test Live Telecast and Streaming

Fans can watch the India vs Afghanistan Test live on Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India Squad: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi, Qais Ahmad and Bilal Sami.