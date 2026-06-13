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HomeSportsCricketDharamshala Weather Update: Rain Delays Toss For IND vs AFG 1st ODI

Dharamshala Weather Update: Rain Delays Toss For IND vs AFG 1st ODI

Rain threatens to disrupt the first India vs Afghanistan ODI of the three-match series in Dharamshala with the toss already delayed.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India vs Afghanistan first ODI faces significant rain threat.
  • Rain has already delayed toss.
  • Afghanistan seeks first-ever victory against historically dominant India.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI Rain: India's preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup begin with a three-match series against Afghanistan, but weather could become a major talking point before the first ball is even bowled. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place today, June 13 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a venue renowned for its stunning mountain backdrop. While fans were eagerly awaiting the start of the series, rain has played spoilsport. The match was slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST, but that could be pushed back significantly.

Rain Delays Toss In Dharamshala

Coin toss for the India vs Afghanistan ODI was scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, but rain has delayed it.

Notably, according to AccuWeather, Dharamshala is facing a significant chance of rainfall on match day, with precipitation probability touching 96%.

Given that ODI matches stretch across several hours, even if the contest begins shortly, potential passing showers later in the day could impact proceedings again.

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Afghanistan Yet To Beat India

Apart from the weather, another storyline surrounds Afghanistan's search for a first-ever victory over India in international cricket.

The two teams have met several times in ODI cricket, but Afghanistan are still waiting to register a win against the Men in Blue.

India have maintained their dominance whenever the sides have met. Afghanistan have also yet to defeat India in any format at senior international level.

With a new ODI series about to begin, the visitors have another opportunity to rewrite history. While India start as favourites, Afghanistan will be eager to take advantage of any opportunity that comes their way and finally end a streak that has stretched across every format of the game.

For now, though, all eyes remain on the skies over Dharamshala.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the weather concerns for the 1st ODI between India and Afghanistan?

Dharamshala faces a significant chance of rainfall on match day, with AccuWeather predicting a 96% precipitation probability. Although skies appear clear at the moment, potential passing showers later could impact the proceedings.

When and where is the first ODI scheduled to take place?

The opening ODI between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for today, June 13, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

What is Afghanistan's historical record against India in international cricket?

Afghanistan has never defeated India in international cricket across any format at the senior level. India has maintained its dominance in all previous encounters.

What is the significance of this ODI series for India?

This series marks the beginning of India's preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. It serves as their first major step towards building a squad for the upcoming tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill IND Vs AFG 1st ODI Dharamshala Weather Forecast
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