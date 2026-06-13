Dharamshala Weather Update: Rain Delays Toss For IND vs AFG 1st ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India vs Afghanistan first ODI faces significant rain threat.

Rain has already delayed toss.

Afghanistan seeks first-ever victory against historically dominant India.

IND vs AFG 1st ODI Rain: India's preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup begin with a three-match series against Afghanistan, but weather could become a major talking point before the first ball is even bowled. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place today, June 13 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a venue renowned for its stunning mountain backdrop. While fans were eagerly awaiting the start of the series, rain has played spoilsport. The match was slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST, but that could be pushed back significantly.

Rain Delays Toss In Dharamshala

Coin toss for the India vs Afghanistan ODI was scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, but rain has delayed it.

Notably, according to AccuWeather, Dharamshala is facing a significant chance of rainfall on match day, with precipitation probability touching 96%.

Given that ODI matches stretch across several hours, even if the contest begins shortly, potential passing showers later in the day could impact proceedings again.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 Faces Severe Backlash Over Streaming Issues

Afghanistan Yet To Beat India

Apart from the weather, another storyline surrounds Afghanistan's search for a first-ever victory over India in international cricket.

The two teams have met several times in ODI cricket, but Afghanistan are still waiting to register a win against the Men in Blue.

India have maintained their dominance whenever the sides have met. Afghanistan have also yet to defeat India in any format at senior international level.

With a new ODI series about to begin, the visitors have another opportunity to rewrite history. While India start as favourites, Afghanistan will be eager to take advantage of any opportunity that comes their way and finally end a streak that has stretched across every format of the game.

For now, though, all eyes remain on the skies over Dharamshala.