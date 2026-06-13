FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 Faces Severe Backlash Over Streaming Issues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viewers criticized Zee5's World Cup streaming quality.

Earlier, subscribers raised concerns about reduced multi-device access.

Zee5 clarified device limits changed after early bird offer.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming India: FIFA World Cup 2026 may have started with excitement on the pitch, but many Indian viewers have been left frustrated by what they describe as an underwhelming streaming experience on Zee5. The tournament got underway with Mexico's victory over South Africa, marking the beginning of football's biggest spectacle. However, while fans were eager to enjoy the action, social media quickly filled with complaints about stream quality, with several users questioning the platform's video resolution options.

The criticism comes at a time when anticipation for the World Cup is at its peak, with several major teams waiting to begin their campaigns.

Streaming Quality Draws Criticism

Many viewers have expressed disappointment over the apparent lack of higher-resolution viewing options on the platform.

According to fan reactions circulating online, 720p appears to be the highest video quality currently available for many viewers. While some users report seeing a Full HD or 1080p option, there is no visible option for 4K streaming.

In Laptop @ZEE5India not even allowing beyond 720p. Can anyone confirm if they are getting up to 1080p or not? This is so frustrating pic.twitter.com/rRADuiq4lz — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) June 11, 2026

Hey @ZEE5India, I'm watching FIFA on an iPhone 12 with a stable high-speed internet connection, but the maximum streaming quality available is only 720p. Why isn't 1080p available for live matches? Please clarify and improve the viewing experience. #FIFA #ZEE5 — 0_PINION (@0_pinion) June 11, 2026

what a scam.. @ZEE5India should be fined.. pathetic quality and easily the worst streaming service. 1080p looks like 140p. so much lag.. pic.twitter.com/Q00Bo04oYo — Jithin K (@iamjithinkurian) June 12, 2026

However, in a reply to one such tweet, Zee5 stated that 1080p is the highest streaming quality available at the moment.

Hi! Thank you for contacting us. We would like to inform you Currently, streaming is supported only in 1080p resolution. — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) June 11, 2026

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay

Earlier Concerns Over Device Access

This is not the first time Zee5 has found itself at the centre of fan criticism over FIFA World Cup 2026. Before the tournament began, concerns emerged regarding device access for subscribers.

Reports suggested that the number of devices allowed under certain World Cup subscription plans had been reduced from three to one.

Disappointed with @ZEE5India . Purchased the ₹799 3-month plan to watch the FIFA World Cup, expecting multi-device access as previously offered. Subscribed on mobile, but I’m unable to watch the live match on my laptop. Please clarify and resolve this issue. #FIFAWorldCup #Zee5 pic.twitter.com/hjuXGJDMoP — Bhavesh Pingle (@BhaveshP7080) June 12, 2026

I Bought the ₹799 FIFA World Cup plan for 3 devices, but now it's showing only 1 device. Why am I not getting what I paid for?



Fraud or what @ZEE5India @zee5#ZEE5 #CustomerSupport pic.twitter.com/6ki1scN3yg — Santayo Kundu (@kundu_Santayo1) June 12, 2026

@ZEE5India @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom

my fifa tab not opening screen freez showing blank screen whats the problem

What a scamm… yesterday bought zee5 subscription for fifa world cup. It was showing 3 devices. Now they have changed to 1 device.#ZEE5SCAM pic.twitter.com/ZXou4kKfah — 🧢 TradeGuru4u🧢 (@provi7777) June 11, 2026

The FIFA World Cup is here and Indian fans are already furious



Zee5 sold the ₹799 pack with 3 device access shown in promotional material



After payment, silently changed to 1 device with no warning and no refund pic.twitter.com/QRtpxRxF23 — Luc (@FlickinCandies) June 11, 2026

The issue generated widespread discussion online before an official clarification was issued on X. The platform stated that only those who subscribed till June 11 get access to three devices.

⚽🏆 Hi FIFA Fans!



The device limit benefits for Early Bird Offer (valid till 11 Jun 2026) included:

📱 INR 799 – 3 devices

📱 INR 1699 – 4 devices



Current device limits:

📱 INR 799 – 1 device

📱 INR 1699 – 2 devices



Thank you for your support and enjoy FIFA on ZEE5! ⚽📺 — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) June 12, 2026

With only a handful of matches completed so far, there remains plenty of football still to come. Several of the tournament's biggest attractions, including Argentina, Brazil, France, Spain, Portugal and England, are yet to play their opening fixtures.

While the early bird offer explanation addressed one concern, the debate and discussion on social media continues over the streaming quality.