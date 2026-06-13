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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 Faces Severe Backlash Over Streaming Issues

FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 Faces Severe Backlash Over Streaming Issues

Indian football fans have criticised FIFA World Cup 2026's coverage, with many complaining about streaming quality and limited viewing options.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viewers criticized Zee5's World Cup streaming quality.
  • Earlier, subscribers raised concerns about reduced multi-device access.
  • Zee5 clarified device limits changed after early bird offer.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming India: FIFA World Cup 2026 may have started with excitement on the pitch, but many Indian viewers have been left frustrated by what they describe as an underwhelming streaming experience on Zee5. The tournament got underway with Mexico's victory over South Africa, marking the beginning of football's biggest spectacle. However, while fans were eager to enjoy the action, social media quickly filled with complaints about stream quality, with several users questioning the platform's video resolution options.

The criticism comes at a time when anticipation for the World Cup is at its peak, with several major teams waiting to begin their campaigns.

Streaming Quality Draws Criticism

Many viewers have expressed disappointment over the apparent lack of higher-resolution viewing options on the platform.

According to fan reactions circulating online, 720p appears to be the highest video quality currently available for many viewers. While some users report seeing a Full HD or 1080p option, there is no visible option for 4K streaming.

However, in a reply to one such tweet, Zee5 stated that 1080p is the highest streaming quality available at the moment.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun Shines With Brace As USA Demolish Paraguay

Earlier Concerns Over Device Access

This is not the first time Zee5 has found itself at the centre of fan criticism over FIFA World Cup 2026. Before the tournament began, concerns emerged regarding device access for subscribers.

Reports suggested that the number of devices allowed under certain World Cup subscription plans had been reduced from three to one.

The issue generated widespread discussion online before an official clarification was issued on X. The platform stated that only those who subscribed till June 11 get access to three devices.

With only a handful of matches completed so far, there remains plenty of football still to come. Several of the tournament's biggest attractions, including Argentina, Brazil, France, Spain, Portugal and England, are yet to play their opening fixtures.

While the early bird offer explanation addressed one concern, the debate and discussion on social media continues over the streaming quality.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Indian viewers complaining about regarding the FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming on Zee5?

Indian viewers are frustrated with the streaming quality on Zee5, citing an apparent lack of higher-resolution options. Many reported being limited to 720p, with no visible 4K option for the matches.

What is the highest streaming resolution Zee5 claims to offer for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

In response to user complaints, Zee5 stated that 1080p is currently the highest streaming quality available. Many users, however, reported not being able to access above 720p.

What concerns did fans have about device access for FIFA World Cup subscriptions on Zee5?

Fans were concerned that the number of devices allowed under certain World Cup subscription plans had been reduced. Many who purchased multi-device plans found their access limited to a single device.

How did Zee5 explain the changes in device access for its FIFA World Cup subscription plans?

Zee5 clarified that the multi-device benefits (3 or 4 devices) were for early bird offers valid until June 11. Current plans purchased after this date offer 1 or 2 devices.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Zee5 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup India
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