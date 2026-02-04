IND U19 vs AFG U19: Head-To-Head Record, Predicted Playing XI For U19 World Cup Semi-Final

The 2026 Under-19 World Cup has entered its decisive phase, with India set to face Afghanistan in the second semi-final.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club Ground, Harare. India arrive unbeaten in the tournament, while Afghanistan have impressed with consistent performances to book their place among the final four.

Unbeaten India enter as strong favourites

India's Under-19 side has displayed remarkable balance throughout the competition. Composed batting performances combined with disciplined, attacking bowling have defined their campaign. The team has won all its matches without appearing under pressure at any stage.

History also backs India's dominance - they are the most successful team in Under-19 World Cup history with six titles, and have reached the final in each of the last five editions, underlining their sustained excellence.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 Head-to-head Record

At Under-19 level, India and Afghanistan have faced each other 12 times in youth ODIs, with India winning 10 matches and Afghanistan claiming two wins. Their most recent meeting came in 2024, where India cruised to a nine-wicket win. Afghanistan’s two wins, however, both came in Lucknow in 2019 - a reminder that they cannot be underestimated on their day.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 predicted playing XIs

India U19 Playing XI (Probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel.

Afghanistan U19 Playing 11 (Probable): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan.

Indian bowling holds edge

India's bowlers have been central to their unbeaten run. Henil Patel has claimed 11 wickets, while RS Ambris and Khilan Patel have chipped in with eight wickets each. Captains Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra have also made valuable contributions with their part-time bowling.

The effectiveness of the Indian attack is reflected in the fact that no team has crossed the 200-run mark against them in the tournament so far.