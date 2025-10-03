Family Function vs Cricket: Reason Abhishek Sharma Left His Sister's Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rising Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma has once again caught everyone’s attention, but this time it isn’t because of his explosive batting.

Instead, the young cricketer made a surprising decision - to skip his only sister’s wedding in order to fulfill his cricketing commitments.

Sister’s Big Day in Amritsar

Abhishek’s sister Komal is getting married on October 3rd in Amritsar, where the family home has been decorated in grand style.

The groom’s procession is arriving from Ludhiana, and relatives and well-wishers from across India and abroad are gathering for the celebration. However, the bride’s brother will be missing from the most important day of her life.

Abhishek in Kanpur for India A vs Australia A Series

Currently, Abhishek is in Kanpur, where India A is hosting Australia A in an unofficial ODI series.

India claimed victory in the opening game, and Abhishek was drafted into the squad for the second match. By choosing cricket over family festivities, the 23-year-old has once again shown his commitment to the game.

Balanced Both Worlds

Before leaving for Kanpur, Abhishek did participate in pre-wedding functions like the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies in Ludhiana.

Photos of him enjoying the celebrations alongside family went viral on social media, with even his mentor Yuvraj Singh joining the festivities. But when it came to the main event, duty called, and Abhishek prioritized his cricketing responsibility.

His selection also meant that youngster Priyansh Arya, who featured in the first match, had to make way. Abhishek’s choice highlights the sacrifices professional athletes often make - putting the nation and career above personal celebrations.

India A vs Australia A (2025 tour, India)

1st ODI: Green Park, Kanpur - abandoned due to rain

2nd ODI: Green Park, Kanpur - starts October 3, 2025

3rd ODI: Green Park, Kanpur - starts October 5, 2025

