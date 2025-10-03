Shubman Gill Matches Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record As Captain

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Matches Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record As Captain

Shubman Gill became only the second Indian captain after Gavaskar to score 50 or more runs on his first home Test as captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Team India captain Shubman Gill made a strong statement on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies, scoring a crucial half-century on his captaincy debut at home.

With this innings, Gill matched a 47-year-old record previously held by legendary Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Shubman Gill became only the second Indian captain after Gavaskar to score 50 or more runs on his first home Test as captain. He scored 50 runs off 100 balls, hitting five boundaries, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar had scored 205 runs against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in 1978 on his home captaincy debut.

In the first innings, West Indies were bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs after captain Roston Chase chose to bat first. Justin Greaves top-scored with 32, while Shai Hope and Roston Chase contributed 26 and 24 respectively.

India’s bowlers dominated the innings. Mohammed Siraj led the charge with 4 wickets for 40 runs in 14 overs, supported by Jasprit Bumrah (3/42), Kuldeep Yadav (2 wickets), and Washington Sundar (1 wicket), helping India gain a strong upper hand in the match.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease

India suffered the loss of centurion KL Rahul shortly after lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the time of writing this article, India reached 271/4 after 81 overs, holding a lead of 104 runs over the West Indies’ first-innings total of 162. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had celebrated his 11th Test century, marking his first home Test ton in nine years. India captain Shubman Gill also contributed significantly with a well-crafted half-century.

On Day 1, India had restricted the West Indies to 162 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell by pacer Mohammed Siraj, who picked up four crucial wickets, setting the tone for India’s dominance in the opening match of the series.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test
