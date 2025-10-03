Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Home Century Drought With 11th Test Hundred

KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Home Century Drought With 11th Test Hundred

KL Rahul’s innings was a masterclass in patience and consistency at the top of the order.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Day 2 of the first Test between India and the West Indies witnessed a remarkable milestone for KL Rahul as he scored his 11th Test century, but only his second at home.

His previous home hundred came in December 2016 against England at Chepauk, making it a long nine-year wait for another century on Indian soil. Among the current Indian XI, the only other player who had debuted back then was Ravindra Jadeja.

Masterclass from Rahul

Rahul’s innings was a masterclass in patience and consistency at the top of the order. As he crossed the 100-run mark, the relief was evident - he celebrated after completing his single, removed his helmet, and kissed the badge, marking a special moment for himself and fans alike.

This knock also highlights an interesting stat: among Indian players, the most innings between two home Test centuries include R Ashwin (36 innings), Syed Kirmani (32 innings), and KL Rahul (26 innings), a list that also features legends like Chandu Borde, Vijay Manjrekar, Polly Umrigar, Kapil Dev, and Ajinkya Rahane. Rahul’s achievement adds his name to this elite group and underscores his resilience.

With this century, Rahul not only stabilized India’s innings but also sent a strong message about his form and temperament, reinforcing his position as a key pillar in India’s batting lineup.

India Consolidate Lead on Day 2

At lunch on Day 2, India were 218/3, holding a 56-run lead over the West Indies. The visitors bowled with discipline and could have claimed more than one wicket early in the session, with KL Rahul offering a chance when an outside edge slipped between the keeper and slip.

After that scare, Rahul remained flawless, eventually ending his home century drought, scoring only his second home hundred among 11 Test centuries.

Shubman Gill also batted solidly and reached his fifty, but fell attempting a reverse sweep against Roston Chase, who bowled around the wicket. Dhruv Jurel walked in next and looked calm and composed at the crease. With a lead of 56 runs and 7 wickets in hand, India are in a strong position heading into the next session.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies KL Rahul IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test KL Rahul Century
Read more
