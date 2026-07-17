IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk - Check Post

Indian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk - Check Post

Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, has voiced her support for activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over education reforms.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malti Chahar supports Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.
  • She called for a peaceful, democratic resolution through dialogue.
  • Wangchuk's protest highlights Ladakh and education system issues.
  • Prominent figures like MP Priya Saroj also backed Wangchuk.

Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, has voiced her support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over issues related to Ladakh and the education system. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she called for a peaceful and democratic resolution and wished Wangchuk strength, good health and a speedy recovery.

Her statement comes as Wangchuk's protest continues to draw attention from politicians, activists and public figures across the country. The hunger strike has renewed discussions around Ladakh's governance, environmental concerns and education reforms.

Malti Chahar Calls For Dialogue & Democratic Engagement

Malti shared her message through her official X account, saying the issues should be resolved through discussions rather than confrontation. She urged all stakeholders to work towards a fair and lasting solution.

She wrote on X: "I stand with Sonam Wangchuk and sincerely hope for a peaceful, just, and meaningful resolution to the issues concerning Ladakh and the education system through dialogue and democratic engagement. I hope his hunger strike ends soon and that all stakeholders work together toward a constructive and lasting solution. Wishing him strength, good health, and a speedy recovery."

WATCH POST

The post did not target any political party or government. Instead, it focused on dialogue, democratic engagement and the hope that Wangchuk's hunger strike would end soon.

Wangchuk's Protest Continues To Draw Public Support

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike as part of his campaign highlighting issues related to Ladakh. His protest has received support from several public figures in recent days.

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj was among those who visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar earlier this week. During her visit, she said she would raise the matter in Parliament and appealed for unity among those supporting the movement.

Social Media Post Draws Attention

Malti Chahar is known as a model and actor and is also recognised as the sister of India fast bowler Deepak Chahar. Although she rarely comments on political or public issues, her message quickly attracted attention on social media because of the growing national focus on Wangchuk's protest.

As the hunger strike continues, more public figures have come forward to express support, keeping the conversation around Ladakh and education reforms in the national spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Malti Chahar, and why did she recently make a statement?

Malti Chahar is a model, actor, and sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar. She voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, calling for a peaceful resolution to issues concerning Ladakh and the education system.

What is Sonam Wangchuk protesting about?

Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike highlighting issues related to Ladakh and the education system. His protest has renewed discussions on Ladakh's governance and environmental concerns.

What was the main message of Malti Chahar's statement?

Malti Chahar called for a peaceful, just, and meaningful resolution through dialogue and democratic engagement. She hoped for an end to the hunger strike and wished Wangchuk good health.

Has Sonam Wangchuk's protest received public support?

Yes, his protest has drawn attention from politicians, activists, and public figures across the country. Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj also visited him and pledged to raise the matter in Parliament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malti Chahar Deepak Chahar Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Jantar Mantar Protest CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Indian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk - Check Post
Indian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk - Check Post
Cricket
Justin Langer Emerges As Favourite For England Test Coach Role After Andy Flower Pulls Out
Justin Langer Emerges As Favourite For England Test Coach Role After Andy Flower Pulls Out
Cricket
PCB's Reported NOC Policy Creates Fresh Trouble For Pakistani Cricketers
PCB's Reported NOC Policy Creates Fresh Trouble For Pakistani Cricketers
Cricket
West Indies Legend And First Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes In An Over Dies Aged 89
West Indies Legend And First Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes In An Over Dies Aged 89
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget