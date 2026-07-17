Indian Cricket Star's Sister Makes Emotional Appeal For Sonam Wangchuk - Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malti Chahar supports Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

She called for a peaceful, democratic resolution through dialogue.

Wangchuk's protest highlights Ladakh and education system issues.

Prominent figures like MP Priya Saroj also backed Wangchuk.

Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, has voiced her support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over issues related to Ladakh and the education system. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she called for a peaceful and democratic resolution and wished Wangchuk strength, good health and a speedy recovery.

Her statement comes as Wangchuk's protest continues to draw attention from politicians, activists and public figures across the country. The hunger strike has renewed discussions around Ladakh's governance, environmental concerns and education reforms.

Malti Chahar Calls For Dialogue & Democratic Engagement

Malti shared her message through her official X account, saying the issues should be resolved through discussions rather than confrontation. She urged all stakeholders to work towards a fair and lasting solution.

She wrote on X: "I stand with Sonam Wangchuk and sincerely hope for a peaceful, just, and meaningful resolution to the issues concerning Ladakh and the education system through dialogue and democratic engagement. I hope his hunger strike ends soon and that all stakeholders work together toward a constructive and lasting solution. Wishing him strength, good health, and a speedy recovery."

WATCH POST

I stand with Sonam Wangchuk and sincerely hope for a peaceful, just, and meaningful resolution to the issues concerning Ladakh and the education system through dialogue and democratic engagement. I hope his hunger strike ends soon and that all stakeholders work together toward a… pic.twitter.com/8RIrHhrHmg — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) July 17, 2026

The post did not target any political party or government. Instead, it focused on dialogue, democratic engagement and the hope that Wangchuk's hunger strike would end soon.

Wangchuk's Protest Continues To Draw Public Support

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike as part of his campaign highlighting issues related to Ladakh. His protest has received support from several public figures in recent days.

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj was among those who visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar earlier this week. During her visit, she said she would raise the matter in Parliament and appealed for unity among those supporting the movement.

Social Media Post Draws Attention

Malti Chahar is known as a model and actor and is also recognised as the sister of India fast bowler Deepak Chahar. Although she rarely comments on political or public issues, her message quickly attracted attention on social media because of the growing national focus on Wangchuk's protest.

As the hunger strike continues, more public figures have come forward to express support, keeping the conversation around Ladakh and education reforms in the national spotlight.