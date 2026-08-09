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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs SL: These 5 Indians Were Standout Performers In Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: These 5 Indians Were Standout Performers In Sri Lanka

With the first Test approaching, these performances have given India's team management plenty to consider while finalising the playing XI.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

India are currently in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, with the opening Test scheduled to begin on August 15 in Colombo. Ahead of the series, the visitors are getting valuable match practice through a three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI.

The second day of the practice match saw several Indian players make a strong impression with the bat. Five players, in particular, stood out with impressive performances.

Devdutt Padikkal – 142 off 164 balls

Devdutt Padikkal was the star of India's batting effort, producing a superb 142-run knock from 164 deliveries. His innings featured 18 boundaries and showcased his composure and stroke-making ability.

India eventually declared their innings at 357/6, with Padikkal's performance strengthening his case for a place in the playing XI. His display also puts him in contention for the No. 3 position in the first Test.

Ravindra Jadeja – 63 off 117 balls

Ravindra Jadeja contributed significantly with the bat after already making an impact with the ball on the opening day, when he picked up two wickets.

The all-rounder scored a patient 63 from 117 balls, helping India build a substantial total. Jadeja was not dismissed during his stay at the crease and instead retired hurt, allowing other members of the squad to get some valuable batting time.

Manav Suthar – 41 off 90 balls

Manav Suthar continued his impressive outing with another useful contribution. After claiming two wickets on the first day, the left-arm spinner added 41 runs from 90 deliveries while batting at No. 7.

His innings included five fours and a six, giving India valuable runs in the lower middle order and further highlighting his all-round capabilities.

KL Rahul – 40 off 67 balls

India's Test vice-captain KL Rahul also got some time in the middle and made 40 runs from 67 balls.

The right-hander struck five fours and a six but missed out on a half-century. His innings nevertheless provided India with a solid contribution as the team prepared for the upcoming Test series.

Gurnoor Brar – 36 off 18 balls

Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar produced one of the most entertaining cameos of the innings. Instead of making an impact with the ball, the tall pacer unleashed an aggressive display with the bat.

Brar smashed 36 runs from just 18 balls, including two fours and four sixes. His attacking approach resembled a T20 innings and helped India add quick runs towards the end of their innings.

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja IND Vs SL
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